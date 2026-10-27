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Match Preview

Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 27 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood

Arsenal travel to Highbury Stadium in Fleetwood on Tuesday night for the Carabao Cup fourth round, facing League Two side Fleetwood Town in what represents a significant gulf in class between the two clubs.

Mikel Arteta's side arrive off the back of a 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday, a result that moved the reigning champions level with Manchester City at the top of the table on 21 points after eight matches.

The victory was not without its costs. Bukayo Saka remains sidelined with a quad injury sustained during the midweek Champions League draw with Bayern Munich, and the latest reports suggest he could miss up to 12 matches before Christmas. Riccardo Calafiori also picked up a knock late in the Everton game, adding to Arteta's selection headaches.

Arteta has already made clear his frustration with Arsenal's schedule, describing the run of fixtures — Sunday Premier League, Wednesday in Munich, Saturday at 3pm — as "terrible." He rotated heavily against Everton and is likely to do so again here, giving fringe players a chance to stake their claim.

Fleetwood, managed by Matt Lawlor, sit in League Two and have endured a difficult run of form heading into this tie. Their reward for reaching the fourth round is a fixture against the Premier League's joint-leaders, a considerable step up from their usual Saturday afternoon assignments.

Arsenal's defensive unit has been a talking point this week. Ezri Konsa scored his first goal for the club against Everton, while Gabriel Magalhaes marked his 200th Premier League appearance with a second-half header — the first time two Arsenal centre-backs had scored in the same league game since February 2024.

With a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday to follow, Arteta will be balancing cup progress against squad management. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Tuesday night's tie.

Team news & squads

Matt Lawlor's Fleetwood Town squad information has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta is managing a growing injury list. Bukayo Saka is absent with a quad injury and could miss up to 12 matches. Riccardo Calafiori is a doubt after picking up a slight knock in the win over Everton, while William Saliba continues to work his way back from a back problem. Arteta confirmed that Christos Tzolis is also injured, leaving Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze as the senior wingers available.

Form

Fleetwood Town head into this tie in mixed form, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 League Two defeat to Exeter City, following a 4-2 loss to Cheltenham Town. On the positive side, they beat Rotherham United 2-0 and defeated Barnsley 4-1 in the EFL Trophy. Across those five matches, Fleetwood scored ten goals but conceded nine, reflecting an open and inconsistent defensive record.

Arsenal arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton, and they also beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 and Lille 3-0 in that run. The one blemish was a 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich. Arsenal scored ten goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, with three consecutive wins in their last three competitive outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Fleetwood Town and Arsenal has been provided for this fixture.