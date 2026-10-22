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How to watch Flamengo vs Estudiantes with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Flamengo and Estudiantes will kick off at 23 Oct 2026, 01:30.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Flamengo vs Estudiantes today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Flamengo vs Estudiantes Probable lineups
Manager
- L. Jardim
Flamengo are managed by Leonardo Jardim, though no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions are currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Estudiantes are led by Alexander Medina, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided for the away squad at this stage. Further details will follow as the fixture approaches.
Form
Flamengo head into this fixture with three wins and two draws from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Serie A win over Bahia, which followed a 0-0 Copa Libertadores draw with Estudiantes. A 1-0 victory over Fluminense and a 2-1 win over Red Bull Bragantino earlier in the run reflect their domestic consistency. Flamengo scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches.
Estudiantes arrive with one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Liga Profesional defeat to San Lorenzo, while the 0-0 Copa Libertadores draw with Flamengo preceded that. A 3-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza is the standout positive in that sequence. Estudiantes scored seven goals and conceded four across those five matches.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 in the Copa Libertadores on October 16, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, all played in the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo have won two, Estudiantes two, and one match has ended level. The sides have met in both the 2025 and 2026 editions of the competition, with each club claiming victories in that span.
Standings
Grp. A
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|2
|+12
|16
W
W
W
D
W
|2
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|5
|+1
|9
W
L
D
D
W
|3
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|7
L
W
L
W
L
|4
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4
|12
|-8
|1
L
L
D
L
L
In Copa Libertadores Group A, Flamengo sit first while Estudiantes are second.