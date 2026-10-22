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Copa Libertadores
team-logoFlamengo
team-logoEstudiantes
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Flamengo vs Estudiantes: Worldwide Copa Libertadores broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Flamengo vs Estudiantes
Flamengo
Estudiantes
Copa Libertadores

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Telefe Argentina / Fox Sports Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3 / beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

DAZN Austria / Sportdigital FUSSBALL

DAZN Austria

Brazil

ESPN Brazil / Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

beIN Sports Canada / fuboTV Canada / Fanatiz Canada

beIN Sports

Chile

Chilevision / ESPN5 Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany / Sportdigital FUSSBALL

DAZN Germany

Indonesia

OneFootball

OneFootball

Iran

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Netherlands

ESPN / Watch ESPN

ESPN Netherlands

Peru

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Poland

Polsat Sport 1 / Polsat Box Go

Polsat Sport

Portugal

Sport TV2 / Sport TV Multiscreen

Sport TV

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones / Vamos

Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

United States

beIN SPORTS / beIN SPORTS en Español / fuboTV

beIN Sports USA

Uruguay

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Venezuela

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

How to watch Flamengo vs Estudiantes with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Flamengo and Estudiantes will kick off at 23 Oct 2026, 01:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Flamengo vs Estudiantes today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Flamengo vs Estudiantes Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Jardim

Flamengo are managed by Leonardo Jardim, though no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions are currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Estudiantes are led by Alexander Medina, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided for the away squad at this stage. Further details will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

FLA

FLA - Form

BGT
W2-1
SAN
D2-2
FLU
W1-0
EST
D0-0
BAH
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
EST

EST - Form

CAP
L1-0
GIM
W3-0
CEC
D2-2
FLA
D0-0
SAN
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Flamengo head into this fixture with three wins and two draws from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Serie A win over Bahia, which followed a 0-0 Copa Libertadores draw with Estudiantes. A 1-0 victory over Fluminense and a 2-1 win over Red Bull Bragantino earlier in the run reflect their domestic consistency. Flamengo scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Estudiantes arrive with one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Liga Profesional defeat to San Lorenzo, while the 0-0 Copa Libertadores draw with Flamengo preceded that. A 3-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza is the standout positive in that sequence. Estudiantes scored seven goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FlamengoDrawEstudiantes
3
2
0
Copa Libertadores
Estudiantes badge
Estudiantes
EST
0
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
0
FT
Copa Libertadores
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
1
Estudiantes badge
Estudiantes
EST
0
FT
Copa Libertadores
Estudiantes badge
Estudiantes
EST
1
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
1
FT
Copa Libertadores
Estudiantes badge
Estudiantes
EST
1
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
0
FT
Copa Libertadores
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
2
Estudiantes badge
Estudiantes
EST
1
FT
4Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 in the Copa Libertadores on October 16, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, all played in the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo have won two, Estudiantes two, and one match has ended level. The sides have met in both the 2025 and 2026 editions of the competition, with each club claiming victories in that span.

Standings

Grp. A

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
6510142+1216
W
W
W
D
W
2
EstudiantesEstudiantesEST
623165+19
W
L
D
D
W
3
Independiente MedellinIndependiente MedellinIME
6213611-57
L
W
L
W
L
4
Cusco FCCusco FCCUS
6015412-81
L
L
D
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals
Qualification to Copa Sudamericana Final stage

In Copa Libertadores Group A, Flamengo sit first while Estudiantes are second.

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