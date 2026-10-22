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How to watch FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Brann with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium

Today's game between FK Kauno Zalgiris and Brann will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Brann today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Zeljko Sopic takes charge of FK Kauno Zalgiris for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Eirik Horneland leads Brann into this Conference League outing. No confirmed team news has been provided at this stage, and further squad information will be available nearer to the match.

Form

FK Kauno Zalgiris head into this match with a W3-D0-L2 record across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Suduva in the A Lyga, though they were beaten 4-0 by Brighton in the Conference League before that. Across those five matches, Zalgiris scored six goals and conceded ten. The two defeats came against Brighton and Zalgiris Vilnius, both sides ranked above them in their respective competitions.

Brann arrive with a W2-D0-L3 record from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Vaalerenga in the Eliteserien, though they beat Lincoln Red Imps FC 2-1 in the Conference League prior to that. The Norwegian side scored six goals and conceded eight across those five games, with back-to-back Eliteserien losses to Vaalerenga and Viking representing a difficult domestic run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between FK Kauno Zalgiris and Brann. This fixture will be assessed on current form and competition context alone.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, Brann sit in 10th place while FK Kauno Zalgiris are placed 36th, with the away side holding a considerably stronger position in the competition.