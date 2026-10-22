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Conference League
team-logoFK Kauno Zalgiris
Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium
team-logoBrann
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FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Brann: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Brann
FK Kauno Zalgiris
Brann
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

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Argentina

Disney+

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Austria

Sky Sport Austria

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Bolivia

Disney+

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Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Denmark

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Egypt

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

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Finland

Elisa Viihde

elisaviihde.fi

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Great Britain

Max

max.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lt

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect

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Morocco

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

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Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

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Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Sudan

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

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Sweden

Disney+

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Switzerland

Blue Sport

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United Arab Emirates

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United States

Paramount+

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Venezuela

Disney+

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How to watch FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Brann with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 2
Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium

Today's game between FK Kauno Zalgiris and Brann will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Brann today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Brann Probable lineups

Manager

  • Z. Sopic

Zeljko Sopic takes charge of FK Kauno Zalgiris for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Eirik Horneland leads Brann into this Conference League outing. No confirmed team news has been provided at this stage, and further squad information will be available nearer to the match.

Form

KZA

KZA - Form

ZAL
L3-2
SIA
W0-2
MIN
W0-3
BHA
L4-0
SUD
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BRA

BRA - Form

BOD
W2-1
STA
L2-1
VIK
L0-2
LRI
W2-1
VAL
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

FK Kauno Zalgiris head into this match with a W3-D0-L2 record across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Suduva in the A Lyga, though they were beaten 4-0 by Brighton in the Conference League before that. Across those five matches, Zalgiris scored six goals and conceded ten. The two defeats came against Brighton and Zalgiris Vilnius, both sides ranked above them in their respective competitions.

Brann arrive with a W2-D0-L3 record from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Vaalerenga in the Eliteserien, though they beat Lincoln Red Imps FC 2-1 in the Conference League prior to that. The Norwegian side scored six goals and conceded eight across those five games, with back-to-back Eliteserien losses to Vaalerenga and Viking representing a difficult domestic run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between FK Kauno Zalgiris and Brann. This fixture will be assessed on current form and competition context alone.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
110030+33
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
110042+23
W
4
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110031+23
W
5
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
110020+23
W
5
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
110020+23
W
7
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110032+13
W
7
LuganoLuganoLUG
110032+13
W
9
MonacoMonacoASM
110021+13
W
10
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
110021+13
W
10
BrannBrannBRA
110021+13
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
110021+13
W
13
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
110010+13
W
13
GentGentGNT
110010+13
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
10101101
D
15
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
10101101
D
15
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
10101101
D
15
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
10101101
D
19
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
10101101
D
19
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
10101101
D
19
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
10101101
D
19
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
10101101
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
100123-10
L
23
JablonecJablonecJAB
100123-10
L
25
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
100112-10
L
25
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
100112-10
L
25
AjaxAjaxAJX
100112-10
L
28
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
100112-10
L
29
AGFAGFAGF
100101-10
L
29
ThunThunTHU
100101-10
L
31
KuPSKuPSKUP
100124-20
L
32
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
100113-20
L
33
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
100102-20
L
33
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
100102-20
L
35
BragaBragaBRA
100103-30
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Conference League standings, Brann sit in 10th place while FK Kauno Zalgiris are placed 36th, with the away side holding a considerably stronger position in the competition.

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