Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Conference League
team-logoFK Crvena Zvezda
Stadion Rajko Mitic
team-logoFC Koebenhavn
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

FK Crvena Zvezda vs FC Koebenhavn: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
FK Crvena Zvezda vs FC Koebenhavn
FK Crvena Zvezda
FC Koebenhavn
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Sport Austria 1 / Sky Go Austria

Sky Sport Austria

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Denmark

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports Connect

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Serbia

Arena Sport 1 Serbia / RTS 1

Arena Sport

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

How to watch FK Crvena Zvezda vs FC Koebenhavn with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 2
Stadion Rajko Mitic

Today's game between FK Crvena Zvezda and FC Koebenhavn will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FK Crvena Zvezda vs FC Koebenhavn today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

FK Crvena Zvezda vs FC Koebenhavn Probable lineups

3-4-3
FK Crvena Zvezda crest
FK Crvena Zvezda
ZVE
page.match.formation.title
FC Koebenhavn crest
FC Koebenhavn
FCK
4-2-3-1
MatheusMatheusM. GashtarovM. GashtarovY. NakayamaY. NakayamaS. GudeljS. GudeljV. LucicV. LucicT. HandelT. HandelR. KrunicR. KrunicM. RisticM. RisticB. DiengB. DiengA. KataiA. KataiO. BukariO. BukariD. RamajD. RamajF. BeijmoF. BeijmoB. MelingB. Melingteam-logoA. MarkgrafJ. SuzukiJ. Suzukiteam-logoW. Clemteam-logoA. KralM. ElyounoussiM. ElyounoussiT. MasekoT. Masekoteam-logoRobertteam-logoV. Dadason
FC Koebenhavn crest
FC Koebenhavn
FCK
3-4-3
FK Crvena Zvezda

Starting XI

FC Koebenhavn

Manager

  • A. Riera
  • B. Svensson

Albert Riera is expected to name a projected XI featuring Matheus in goal, with a back line of Matej Gashtarov, Yuta Nakayama, Stefan Gudelj, and Vladimir Lucic. Tomas Handel, Rade Krunic, and Mihailo Ristic are set to operate in midfield, with Bamba Dieng, Aleksandar Katai, and Osman Bukari leading the attack. Adem Avdic is listed as injured and will not feature.

For Copenhagen, Bo Svensson's projected XI has Diant Ramaj in goal, with Felix Beijmo, Birger Meling, Akos Markgraf, and Junnosuke Suzuki in defence. William Clem, Alex Kral, and Mohamed Elyounoussi are named in midfield, while Thapelo Maseko, Robert, and Viktor Dadason form the attacking line. Magnus Mattsson is absent through injury.

Form

ZVE

ZVE - Form

ZEL
W1-2
RAD
W3-0
FKR
W0-3
LUG
L3-2
MLA
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCK

FCK - Form

BIF
W0-1
HSV
L2-0
MID
L2-1
BRA
W3-0
AGF
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FK Crvena Zvezda have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding seven in that run. Their most recent result was a 5-1 home win over Mladost Lucani in the Super Liga. The one blemish came in European competition, a 3-2 defeat to Lugano in the Conference League on October 15. Three of their four wins have come in the Serbian Super Liga.

FC Copenhagen's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with AGF in the Superleague on October 18, following a 3-0 Conference League victory over Braga on October 15. A 2-1 league defeat to FC Midtjylland and a 2-0 friendly loss to Hamburger SV also feature in the sequence. Copenhagen have scored six goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FK Crvena ZvezdaDrawFC Koebenhavn
1
1
0
Champions League Qualification
FC Koebenhavn badge
FC Koebenhavn
FCK
1
FK Crvena Zvezda badge
FK Crvena Zvezda
ZVE
1
FT
Champions League Qualification
FK Crvena Zvezda badge
FK Crvena Zvezda
ZVE
1
FC Koebenhavn badge
FC Koebenhavn
FCK
1
FT
1Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored1/2

The two clubs have met twice, both legs coming in the 2019 Champions League qualification. The first leg, played at Stadion Rajko Mitic on August 6, 2019, ended 1-1, and the return fixture in Copenhagen on August 13 also finished 1-1. Across both meetings, the sides shared four goals with neither able to separate themselves over the two legs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
110030+33
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
110042+23
W
4
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110031+23
W
5
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
110020+23
W
5
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
110020+23
W
7
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110032+13
W
7
LuganoLuganoLUG
110032+13
W
9
MonacoMonacoASM
110021+13
W
10
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
110021+13
W
10
BrannBrannBRA
110021+13
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
110021+13
W
13
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
110010+13
W
13
GentGentGNT
110010+13
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
10101101
D
15
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
10101101
D
15
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
10101101
D
15
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
10101101
D
19
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
10101101
D
19
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
10101101
D
19
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
10101101
D
19
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
10101101
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
100123-10
L
23
JablonecJablonecJAB
100123-10
L
25
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
100112-10
L
25
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
100112-10
L
25
AjaxAjaxAJX
100112-10
L
28
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
100112-10
L
29
AGFAGFAGF
100101-10
L
29
ThunThunTHU
100101-10
L
31
KuPSKuPSKUP
100124-20
L
32
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
100113-20
L
33
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
100102-20
L
33
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
100102-20
L
35
BragaBragaBRA
100103-30
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Conference League, FC Copenhagen currently sit second in the standings, while FK Crvena Zvezda are placed 23rd.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google