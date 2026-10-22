International Coverage

How to watch FK Crvena Zvezda vs FC Koebenhavn with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Rajko Mitic

Today's game between FK Crvena Zvezda and FC Koebenhavn will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FK Crvena Zvezda vs FC Koebenhavn today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Albert Riera is expected to name a projected XI featuring Matheus in goal, with a back line of Matej Gashtarov, Yuta Nakayama, Stefan Gudelj, and Vladimir Lucic. Tomas Handel, Rade Krunic, and Mihailo Ristic are set to operate in midfield, with Bamba Dieng, Aleksandar Katai, and Osman Bukari leading the attack. Adem Avdic is listed as injured and will not feature.

For Copenhagen, Bo Svensson's projected XI has Diant Ramaj in goal, with Felix Beijmo, Birger Meling, Akos Markgraf, and Junnosuke Suzuki in defence. William Clem, Alex Kral, and Mohamed Elyounoussi are named in midfield, while Thapelo Maseko, Robert, and Viktor Dadason form the attacking line. Magnus Mattsson is absent through injury.

Form

FK Crvena Zvezda have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding seven in that run. Their most recent result was a 5-1 home win over Mladost Lucani in the Super Liga. The one blemish came in European competition, a 3-2 defeat to Lugano in the Conference League on October 15. Three of their four wins have come in the Serbian Super Liga.

FC Copenhagen's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with AGF in the Superleague on October 18, following a 3-0 Conference League victory over Braga on October 15. A 2-1 league defeat to FC Midtjylland and a 2-0 friendly loss to Hamburger SV also feature in the sequence. Copenhagen have scored six goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice, both legs coming in the 2019 Champions League qualification. The first leg, played at Stadion Rajko Mitic on August 6, 2019, ended 1-1, and the return fixture in Copenhagen on August 13 also finished 1-1. Across both meetings, the sides shared four goals with neither able to separate themselves over the two legs.

Standings

In the Conference League, FC Copenhagen currently sit second in the standings, while FK Crvena Zvezda are placed 23rd.