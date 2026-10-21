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CONCACAF Central American Cup
team-logoFirpo
team-logoDeportivo Saprissa
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Firpo vs Deportivo Saprissa: Worldwide CONCACAF Central American Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Firpo vs Deportivo Saprissa
Firpo
Deportivo Saprissa
CONCACAF Central American Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

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Canada

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El Salvador

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Grenada

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Guatemala

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Honduras

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Peru

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USA

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How to watch Firpo vs Deportivo Saprissa with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Firpo and Deportivo Saprissa will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 01:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Firpo vs Deportivo Saprissa today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for Firpo ahead of this fixture. Information on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Saprissa have also yet to release official squad updates. Details on any absentees or the projected starting XI will be confirmed in due course.

Form

DLA

DLA - Form

CDA
W2-0
FSF
W0-3
ALF
D2-2
MUL
W2-3
INA
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
DSA

DSA - Form

CSC
L3-2
CSH
W2-0
ESC
L1-0
SFC
W6-0
CSC
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Firpo head into this match with a record of four wins and one draw from their last five matches in the Primera Division. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 victory over Inca Aruba on October 16, and they also claimed a 2-3 away win against Municipal Limeno earlier in October. Across those five matches, they have scored ten goals and conceded just two, with only a 2-2 draw against Alianza FC interrupting an otherwise dominant run.

Saprissa's last five matches tell a more complicated story, with two wins, no draws, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to CS Cartagines on October 18, though they did record a commanding 6-0 win over Sporting FC two days prior. They have scored nine goals across the five-match stretch but conceded four, including a 1-0 defeat to Escorpiones and a 3-2 loss to CS Cartagines in this same CONCACAF competition back in September.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Firpo and Deportivo Saprissa is available for this fixture. Further historical context will be added if records become available ahead of kick-off.

Standings

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