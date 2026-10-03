How to watch Finland vs Albania with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Olympiastadion

Today's game between Finland and Albania will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Finland vs Albania today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Finland are managed by Jacob Friis. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Albania are led by Rolando Maran. As with Finland, no confirmed squad details have been provided at this stage, and updates will follow ahead of the match.

Form

Finland have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Belarus in UEFA Nations League C, following a 7-0 victory over San Marino in their group opener. Prior to the Nations League, Finland lost 1-2 to Hungary and 0-4 to Germany in friendlies. Across the five matches, Finland scored ten goals and conceded fourteen, with the San Marino win accounting for the bulk of their attacking output.

Albania have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over San Marino in UEFA Nations League C, building on a 2-0 victory over Belarus in the opening matchday. Before the Nations League began, Albania lost to Luxembourg, Israel, and Ukraine in successive friendlies. Across those five fixtures, Albania scored six goals and conceded five, with both Nations League wins coming without conceding.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between Finland and Albania is sparse. The two most recent recorded meetings both date to the 2002 World Cup qualification campaign, with Finland winning 2-1 in Helsinki in September 2000 and then winning 2-0 in Tirana in September 2001. Finland hold the stronger record across those encounters, though the limited history between the sides means neither team carries a significant psychological edge into this fixture.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Albania ALB 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 W W 2 Finland FIN 2 1 1 0 7 0 +7 4 D W 3 Belarus BLR 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 D L 4 San Marino SMR 2 0 0 2 0 10 -10 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Albania lead UEFA Nations League C Group 1 after two matchdays, with Finland in second place. Albania's position means they enter this fixture with the chance to build a commanding lead at the top, while Finland must win to reclaim first place and keep pace with the group leaders.