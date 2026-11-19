How to watch Fiji U17 vs Morocco U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 1 20 Nov 2026 - 09:00

Fiji U17 and Morocco U17 meet in Group H of the FIFA World Cup U17, with both sides having contrasting tournament experiences to reflect on ahead of this fixture.

Fiji have endured a difficult campaign so far. Three matches played, three defeats, and a goal difference that tells its own story — the Pacific side have conceded 14 goals without scoring a single one, leaving their World Cup hopes in a precarious position.

Morocco arrive in far better shape. The Atlas Lions U17 have shown real quality across their fixtures, mixing dominant victories with competitive performances against strong opposition. A 16-0 win over New Caledonia U17 announced their credentials early, and they backed that up with wins over Mali U17 and USA U17.

Their most recent outing was a 1-2 defeat to Brazil U17, which shows Morocco can compete at the top level of this tournament even when results don't go their way. They sit third in Group H, with Fiji just above them in second — though the standings reflect the specific points and structure of this group rather than overall quality.

For Fiji, this represents a chance to end the tournament with something to show for their efforts. For Morocco, it is an opportunity to build momentum and finish the group stage on a positive note.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fiji U17 vs Morocco U17, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads