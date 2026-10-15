International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Website Andorra Canal+ canalplus.com Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina disneyplus.com Bolivia Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Brazil CazéTV youtube.com/@CazeTV Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com Chile Disney+ Premium Chile disneyplus.com China iQiyi iqiyi.com Colombia Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Czech Republic Sport 1 CZ sport1tv.cz Denmark Disney+ Nordic disneyplus.com Finland Viaplay viaplay.fi France Canal+ canalplus.com Hungary M4 Sport m4sport.hu Indonesia Vidio vidio.com Liechtenstein Blue Sport blueplus.ch Malaysia beIN Sports Connect Malaysia connect-my.beinsports.com Mexico Claro Sports clarosports.com Norway Viaplay Norway viaplay.no Russial-e



Okko Sport okko.tv Singapore beIN Sports Connect Singapore connect-sg.beinsports.com Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones movistarplus.es Sweden Disney+ Nordic disneyplus.com Switzerland Blue Sport blueplus.ch Turkey tabii tabii.com United States Paramount+ paramountplus.com

How to watch Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Groupama Arena

Today's game between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ferencvaros manager Balazs Borbely has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture. Full squad details are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Viktoria Plzen head coach Radoslav Kovac is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on both squads will be added as they become available.

Form

Ferencvaros head into this match with two wins, three draws, and no defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Debrecen in the Hungarian NB I, while their standout result in that run was a 1-3 victory away at Celtic in the Europa League. Across those five matches, the Budapest club have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Plzen's recent record makes for harder reading. Radoslav Kovac's side have won just one of their last five matches, losing three times in that spell. The low point was a 0-3 defeat to Union St. Gilloise in the Europa League, though they did respond with a 3-0 win over Mlada Boleslav in their most recent Czech First League outing. They have scored six goals and conceded seven across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met three times in the Europa League during the 2024-25 season. The most recent encounter, played at the Groupama Arena in September 2025, ended 1-1. Plzen hold the better overall record across that short series, having beaten Ferencvaros 3-0 in Prague in February 2025, though the Hungarian side claimed a 1-0 home win earlier that same month. Across the three meetings, Plzen have scored five goals to Ferencvaros's three.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Ferencvaros sit in sixth place, putting them firmly in contention for the knockout rounds, while Viktoria Plzen are down in 34th, a position that leaves them with little margin for error if they are to remain in the competition.