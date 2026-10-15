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Europa League
team-logoFerencvaros
Groupama Arena
team-logoViktoria Plzen
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Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen
Ferencvaros
Viktoria Plzen
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Andorra

Canal+

canalplus.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Brazil

CazéTV

youtube.com/@CazeTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Czech Republic

Sport 1 CZ

sport1tv.cz

Denmark

Disney+ Nordic

disneyplus.com

Finland

Viaplay

viaplay.fi

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Hungary

M4 Sport

m4sport.hu

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Liechtenstein

Blue Sport

blueplus.ch

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

connect-my.beinsports.com

Mexico

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Russial-e



Okko Sport

okko.tv

Singapore

beIN Sports Connect Singapore

connect-sg.beinsports.com

Spain

Movistar Liga de Campeones

movistarplus.es

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

disneyplus.com

Switzerland

Blue Sport

blueplus.ch

Turkey

tabii

tabii.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Groupama Arena

Today's game between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Borbely

Ferencvaros manager Balazs Borbely has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture. Full squad details are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Viktoria Plzen head coach Radoslav Kovac is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on both squads will be added as they become available.

Form

FTC

FTC - Form

GYO
W0-3
UJP
D2-2
CEL
W1-3
NYI
D1-1
DEB
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
VPL

VPL - Form

HRA
D0-0
SOL
L2-3
GIL
L0-3
SLP
L2-1
BOL
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Ferencvaros head into this match with two wins, three draws, and no defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Debrecen in the Hungarian NB I, while their standout result in that run was a 1-3 victory away at Celtic in the Europa League. Across those five matches, the Budapest club have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Plzen's recent record makes for harder reading. Radoslav Kovac's side have won just one of their last five matches, losing three times in that spell. The low point was a 0-3 defeat to Union St. Gilloise in the Europa League, though they did respond with a 3-0 win over Mlada Boleslav in their most recent Czech First League outing. They have scored six goals and conceded seven across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FerencvarosDrawViktoria Plzen
1
1
1
Europa League
Ferencvaros badge
Ferencvaros
FTC
1
Viktoria Plzen badge
Viktoria Plzen
VPL
1
FT
Europa League
Viktoria Plzen badge
Viktoria Plzen
VPL
3
Ferencvaros badge
Ferencvaros
FTC
0
FT
Europa League
Ferencvaros badge
Ferencvaros
FTC
1
Viktoria Plzen badge
Viktoria Plzen
VPL
0
FT
2Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored1/3

The two clubs met three times in the Europa League during the 2024-25 season. The most recent encounter, played at the Groupama Arena in September 2025, ended 1-1. Plzen hold the better overall record across that short series, having beaten Ferencvaros 3-0 in Prague in February 2025, though the Hungarian side claimed a 1-0 home win earlier that same month. Across the three meetings, Plzen have scored five goals to Ferencvaros's three.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Ferencvaros sit in sixth place, putting them firmly in contention for the knockout rounds, while Viktoria Plzen are down in 34th, a position that leaves them with little margin for error if they are to remain in the competition.

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