International Coverage

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Today's game between Fenerbahce and Slavia Prague will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ismail Kartal is expected to name a side featuring Ederson in goal, with a back four of Nelson Semedo, Milan Skriniar, Nathan Ake, and Archie Brown. Mason Greenwood, Irfan Kahveci, Oguz Aydin, Ismail Yuksek, and Matteo Guendouzi are projected to operate in midfield, with Vedat Muriqi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for Fenerbahce ahead of this game.

Slavia Prague's projected XI has Jakub Markovic in goal, with a defensive unit of Ange N'Guessan, Tomas Holes, David Zima, and Tomas Vlcek. David Moses, Lukas Provod, Emmanuel Ayaosi, Danijel Sturm, and Michal Sadilek are set to fill the midfield roles, with Tomas Chory named up front. Trpisovsky's squad also carries no reported injuries or suspensions into this fixture.

Form

Fenerbahce head into this game with four wins and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Alanyaspor in the Super Lig, and their most dominant result in this run was an 8-0 dismantling of Eyupspor in September. The sole defeat came against Aston Villa in the Champions League, a 6-0 loss that stands as the heaviest result of their recent campaign. Across these five matches, Fenerbahce have scored 14 goals and conceded six.

Slavia Prague's last five matches produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat. They beat FC Zlin 1-0 and Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Czech First League, and put five past FK Varnsdorf in the cup. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Hradec Kralove in domestic competition, while the defeat came against Sabah FK in the Champions League, a 2-0 loss. Prague have scored seven goals and conceded two across these five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League on November 28, 2024, when Fenerbahce won 1-2 away at Slavia Prague. The head-to-head record across the three available fixtures shows an even contest, with each side winning once and Slavia Prague claiming one additional victory in the 2022 Conference League ties. Across those three meetings, Slavia Prague have scored seven goals to Fenerbahce's five.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Fenerbahce sit 28th and Slavia Prague 31st, placing both clubs in the lower reaches of the standings at this stage of the competition. With points at a premium for sides in their positions, this fixture carries clear urgency for both teams.