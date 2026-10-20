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Champions League
team-logoFenerbahce
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
team-logoSlavia Prague
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Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague
Fenerbahce
Slavia Prague
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN2 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

Max Brazil

Max

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN2 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ France

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV / JioTV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports 3

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

FOX One

FOX Sports Mexico

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

SuperSport

Norway

TV 2 Play

TV 2 Play

Peru

ESPN2 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 3

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Today's game between Fenerbahce and Slavia Prague will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
page.match.formation.title
Slavia Prague crest
Slavia Prague
SLP
3-4-2-1
EdersonEdersonM. SkriniarM. SkriniarN. SemedoN. SemedoA. BrownA. BrownN. AkeN. AkeM. GreenwoodM. GreenwoodI. KahveciI. KahveciK. AkturkogluK. AkturkogluN. KanteN. KanteM. GuendouziM. GuendouziR. LukakuR. LukakuJ. MarkovicJ. MarkovicT. VlcekT. VlcekT. HolesT. HolesD. ZimaD. ZimaE. AyaosiE. AyaosiM. SuleimanM. SuleimanS. IsifeS. IsifeD. SturmD. SturmM. SadilekM. SadilekW. NowakW. NowakM. ChytilM. Chytil
Slavia Prague crest
Slavia Prague
SLP
4-2-3-1
Fenerbahce

Starting XI

Slavia Prague

Manager

  • I. Kartal
  • J. Trpisovsky

Ismail Kartal is expected to name a side featuring Ederson in goal, with a back four of Nelson Semedo, Milan Skriniar, Nathan Ake, and Archie Brown. Mason Greenwood, Irfan Kahveci, Oguz Aydin, Ismail Yuksek, and Matteo Guendouzi are projected to operate in midfield, with Vedat Muriqi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for Fenerbahce ahead of this game.

Slavia Prague's projected XI has Jakub Markovic in goal, with a defensive unit of Ange N'Guessan, Tomas Holes, David Zima, and Tomas Vlcek. David Moses, Lukas Provod, Emmanuel Ayaosi, Danijel Sturm, and Michal Sadilek are set to fill the midfield roles, with Tomas Chory named up front. Trpisovsky's squad also carries no reported injuries or suspensions into this fixture.

Form

FB

FB - Form

EYU
W8-0
TUT
W0-2
RIZ
W0-3
AVL
L6-0
ALS
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
0/5
SLP

SLP - Form

SLV
W1-5
VPL
W2-1
ZLI
W0-1
SAB
L2-0
HRA
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Fenerbahce head into this game with four wins and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Alanyaspor in the Super Lig, and their most dominant result in this run was an 8-0 dismantling of Eyupspor in September. The sole defeat came against Aston Villa in the Champions League, a 6-0 loss that stands as the heaviest result of their recent campaign. Across these five matches, Fenerbahce have scored 14 goals and conceded six.

Slavia Prague's last five matches produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat. They beat FC Zlin 1-0 and Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Czech First League, and put five past FK Varnsdorf in the cup. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Hradec Kralove in domestic competition, while the defeat came against Sabah FK in the Champions League, a 2-0 loss. Prague have scored seven goals and conceded two across these five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FenerbahceDrawSlavia Prague
1
0
2
Europa League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
1
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
FT
Conference League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
3
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
FT
Conference League
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
3
FT
6Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/3
Both teams scored3/3

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League on November 28, 2024, when Fenerbahce won 1-2 away at Slavia Prague. The head-to-head record across the three available fixtures shows an even contest, with each side winning once and Slavia Prague claiming one additional victory in the 2022 Conference League ties. Across those three meetings, Slavia Prague have scored seven goals to Fenerbahce's five.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Fenerbahce sit 28th and Slavia Prague 31st, placing both clubs in the lower reaches of the standings at this stage of the competition. With points at a premium for sides in their positions, this fixture carries clear urgency for both teams.

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