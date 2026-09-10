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Champions League
team-logoFenerbahce
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
team-logoRoma
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Fenerbahce vs Roma: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Fenerbahce vs Roma
Fenerbahce
Roma
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

🇮🇳 India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

🇨🇳 China

iQIYI Sports

iqiyi.com

🇺🇸 United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

🇮🇩 Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

🇵🇰 Pakistan

Tapmad

tapmad.com

🇧🇷 Brazil

Max

max.com

🇳🇬 Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

🇲🇽 Mexico

Max

max.com

🇯🇵 Japan

WOWOW

wowow.co.jp

🇵🇭 Philippines

Premier Sports

premiersports.ph

🇪🇬 Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

🇻🇳 Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

🇹🇷 Turkey

TRT / Tabii

tabii.com

🇩🇪 Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

🇹🇭 Thailand

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

🇿🇦 South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

🇰🇪 Kenya

SuperSport

supersport.com

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

🇫🇷 France

Canal+

canalplus.com

🇮🇹 Italy

Sky Italia

sky.it

🇰🇷 South Korea

SPOTV

spotv.net

🇪🇸 Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

🇦🇷 Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

🇩🇿 Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

🇵🇱 Poland

Canal+ Sport

canalplus.com

🇨🇦 Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

🇲🇦 Morocco

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

🇲🇾 Malaysia

Astro SuperSport

astro.com.my

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

🇦🇺 Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au

🇳🇱 Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

🇧🇪 Belgium

Proximus Pickx

proximus.be

🇸🇪 Sweden

TV4 Play

tv4play.se

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

🇦🇹 Austria

Canal+ / Sky Sport

canalplus.at

🇨🇭 Switzerland

Blue Sport

blueplus.ch

🇩🇰 Denmark

Viaplay

viaplay.dk

🇳🇴 Norway

TV 2 Play

tv2.no

🇮🇪 Ireland

Premier Sports

premiersports.com

🇳🇿 New Zealand

DAZN

dazn.com

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Roma with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Today's game between Fenerbahce and Roma will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fenerbahce vs Roma today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce vs Roma Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
Formation
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
3-4-2-1
EdersonEdersonA. BrownA. BrownN. AkeN. AkeM. SkriniarM. SkriniarM. MuldurM. MuldurN. KanteN. KanteM. GreenwoodM. GreenwoodK. AkturkogluK. AkturkogluO. AydinO. AydinI. YuksekI. YuksekV. MuriqiV. MuriqiM. SvilarM. SvilarM. HermosoM. HermosoG. ManciniG. ManciniE. N'DickaE. N'DickaP. DybalaP. Dybalateam-logoWesleyN. MolinaN. MolinaM. KoneM. KoneB. CristanteB. CristanteM. SouleM. SouleD. MalenD. Malen
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
4-2-3-1
Fenerbahce

Starting XI

Roma

Manager

  • I. Kartal
  • G. Gasperini

Ismail Kartal's projected XI for Fenerbahce is: Ederson; Archie Brown, Nathan Ake, Milan Skriniar, Nelson Semedo; N'Golo Kante, Mason Greenwood; Kerem Akturkoglu, Oguz Aydin, Ismail Yuksek; Vedat Muriqi. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the current squad data, though Greenwood's availability remains subject to his UEFA ban from the post-Lyon brawl — updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gian Piero Gasperini names this projected XI for Roma: Mile Svilar; Mario Hermoso, Gianluca Mancini, Evan N'Dicka, Wesley; Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo Mora, Manu Koné, Bryan Cristante; Paulo Dybala, Donyell Malen. No injuries or suspensions are recorded in the current data.

Form

FB

FB - Form

OL
D1-1
KSP
W4-2
OL
W1-2
SAM
W0-2
BJK
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ROM

ROM - Form

BHA
L3-0
BVB
D2-2
FIO
W4-0
LEC
W0-4
ATA
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Fenerbahce have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Besiktas in the Super Lig. Prior to that, they won away at Samsunspor and beat Konyaspor 4-2, while their Champions League play-off run against Lyon produced a win and a draw across two legs. Across those five matches, Fenerbahce scored nine goals and conceded six.

Roma have won three, drawn one, and lost one across their last five. Their most recent match produced a 2-1 Serie A win over Atalanta, following earlier league victories of 4-0 against Fiorentina and 4-0 away at Lecce. The only dropped points in competitive action came in a 2-2 pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund, with the sole defeat a 3-0 loss to Brighton in another warm-up fixture. Roma scored fourteen goals across the five matches and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FenerbahceDrawRoma
0
1
0
Club Friendlies
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
3
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
3
FT
3Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the available data is a 3-3 draw in a pre-season friendly on 19 August 2014, when Roma hosted Fenerbahce. No further competitive head-to-head history is available in the current dataset.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
5
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
6
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
8
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
11
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
12
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
13
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
13
RomaRomaROM
00000000
13
LensLensRCL
00000000
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
13
ComoComoCOM
00000000
13
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
13
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
13
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
13
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
13
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
13
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
13
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
25
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
26
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
26
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
28
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
28
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
30
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
30
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
32
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
32
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
35
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Fenerbahce and Roma are positioned seventh in the Champions League standings ahead of this fixture.

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