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How to watch Fenerbahce vs Roma with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Fenerbahce and Roma will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 17:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fenerbahce vs Roma todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Fenerbahce vs Roma Probable lineups
Ismail Kartal's projected XI for Fenerbahce is: Ederson; Archie Brown, Nathan Ake, Milan Skriniar, Nelson Semedo; N'Golo Kante, Mason Greenwood; Kerem Akturkoglu, Oguz Aydin, Ismail Yuksek; Vedat Muriqi. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the current squad data, though Greenwood's availability remains subject to his UEFA ban from the post-Lyon brawl — updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Gian Piero Gasperini names this projected XI for Roma: Mile Svilar; Mario Hermoso, Gianluca Mancini, Evan N'Dicka, Wesley; Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo Mora, Manu Koné, Bryan Cristante; Paulo Dybala, Donyell Malen. No injuries or suspensions are recorded in the current data.
Form
Fenerbahce have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Besiktas in the Super Lig. Prior to that, they won away at Samsunspor and beat Konyaspor 4-2, while their Champions League play-off run against Lyon produced a win and a draw across two legs. Across those five matches, Fenerbahce scored nine goals and conceded six.
Roma have won three, drawn one, and lost one across their last five. Their most recent match produced a 2-1 Serie A win over Atalanta, following earlier league victories of 4-0 against Fiorentina and 4-0 away at Lecce. The only dropped points in competitive action came in a 2-2 pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund, with the sole defeat a 3-0 loss to Brighton in another warm-up fixture. Roma scored fourteen goals across the five matches and conceded five.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the available data is a 3-3 draw in a pre-season friendly on 19 August 2014, when Roma hosted Fenerbahce. No further competitive head-to-head history is available in the current dataset.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|3
W
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
Both Fenerbahce and Roma are positioned seventh in the Champions League standings ahead of this fixture.