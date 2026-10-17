Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Super Lig
team-logoFenerbahce
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
team-logoAlanyaspor
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor: Worldwide Super Lig broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor
Fenerbahce
Alanyaspor
Super Lig

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Bolivia

ESPN7 Sur / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

ESPN2 Brazil / Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada / Fanatiz

beIN Sports Canada

Chile

ESPN7 Sur / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

ESPN7 Sur / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Ecuador

ESPN7 Sur / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

France

beIN Sports MAX 5 / myCANAL

beIN Sports France

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports 2

Vidio

Malaysia

beIN Sports 2 Malaysia

beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

beIN Sports New Zealand

Nigeria

ESPN Africa

ESPN Africa

Peru

ESPN7 Sur / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Portugal

Sport TV3

Sport TV

Romania

Prima Sport 5

Prima Sport

Singapore

beIN Sports 2 Singapore / StarHub TV+

beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa

ESPN Africa

ESPN Africa

Thailand

beIN Sports 2 Thailand / AIS PLAY

beIN Sports Thailand

Turkey

beIN Sports 1 Turkey / Digiturk Play

beIN Sports Turkey

United States

beIN SPORTS CONNECT U.S.A. / Fanatiz

beIN Sports USA

Uruguay

ESPN7 Sur / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Venezuela

ESPN7 Sur / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Zambia

ESPN Africa

ESPN Africa

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Super Lig - Game Week 8
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Today's game between Fenerbahce and Alanyaspor will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor Probable lineups

Manager

  • I. Kartal

Fenerbahce are managed by Ismail Kartal for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Alanyaspor head into the game under the charge of Joao Pereira. As with Fenerbahce, no specific injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the visitors, and the squad picture will become clearer in the build-up to the match.

Form

FB

FB - Form

GAZ
D0-0
EYU
W8-0
TUT
W0-2
RIZ
W0-3
AVL
L6-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5
ALS

ALS - Form

EYU
L2-1
RIZ
W0-1
GOZ
D2-2
COB
W1-2
ERZ
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Fenerbahce head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 6-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Champions League, a result that interrupted what had been a strong run of domestic form. Before that defeat, they had won three straight, including a 3-0 victory over Rizespor in the Super Lig and a dominant 8-0 dismantling of Eyupspor. Across the five matches, Fenerbahce scored 13 goals and conceded six, with their only other non-win a goalless draw against Gaziantep FK.

Alanyaspor carry a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat into this game. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against Erzurumspor in the Super Lig, and they have not lost in their last three outings. A 1-2 win at Corum and a 0-1 victory at Rizespor demonstrate their ability to pick up points on the road. The visitors have scored five goals and conceded six across their last five matches, with their only defeat coming at home to Eyupspor at the end of August.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FenerbahceDrawAlanyaspor
3
2
0
Super Lig
Alanyaspor badge
Alanyaspor
ALS
2
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
3
FT
Super Lig
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
Alanyaspor badge
Alanyaspor
ALS
2
FT
Super Lig
Alanyaspor badge
Alanyaspor
ALS
0
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
FT
Super Lig
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
3
Alanyaspor badge
Alanyaspor
ALS
0
FT
Super Lig
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
Alanyaspor badge
Alanyaspor
ALS
2
FT
12Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Alanyaspor hosted Fenerbahce in the Super Lig and lost 2-3. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Fenerbahce hold the stronger record with three wins, while Alanyaspor have not claimed a victory in that run, with two matches ending in draws. Fenerbahce have scored 12 goals across those five meetings, conceding seven, underlining their consistent edge in this particular matchup.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
75111611+516
W
L
W
W
W
2
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
7502168+815
W
L
W
W
W
3
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
7421179+814
D
W
W
D
W
4
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
7412196+1313
W
W
D
L
W
5
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
7412165+1113
W
W
L
W
L
6
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
84131813+513
W
W
L
W
W
7
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
733186+212
D
W
D
W
L
8
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
740386+212
L
W
L
W
W
9
KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS
724188010
L
D
W
D
D
10
RizesporRizesporRIZ
8314811-310
L
L
D
W
L
11
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
72231011-18
D
W
L
L
D
12
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
7223710-38
L
L
D
W
L
13
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligiGEN
7223715-88
D
L
L
L
D
14
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
7223311-88
D
W
L
W
D
15
GoztepeGoztepeGOZ
7133151506
W
D
D
L
L
16
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
712448-45
D
D
W
L
L
17
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
7115615-94
L
L
L
L
L
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
7106220-183
L
L
L
L
W
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the Super Lig table, Fenerbahce sit fourth while Alanyaspor are placed sixth, meaning both clubs are in contention in the upper half of the standings and a win here would carry real weight in the title picture.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google