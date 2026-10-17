International Coverage

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Super Lig - Game Week 8 17 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Today's game between Fenerbahce and Alanyaspor will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce are managed by Ismail Kartal for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Alanyaspor head into the game under the charge of Joao Pereira. As with Fenerbahce, no specific injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the visitors, and the squad picture will become clearer in the build-up to the match.

Form

Fenerbahce head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 6-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Champions League, a result that interrupted what had been a strong run of domestic form. Before that defeat, they had won three straight, including a 3-0 victory over Rizespor in the Super Lig and a dominant 8-0 dismantling of Eyupspor. Across the five matches, Fenerbahce scored 13 goals and conceded six, with their only other non-win a goalless draw against Gaziantep FK.

Alanyaspor carry a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat into this game. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against Erzurumspor in the Super Lig, and they have not lost in their last three outings. A 1-2 win at Corum and a 0-1 victory at Rizespor demonstrate their ability to pick up points on the road. The visitors have scored five goals and conceded six across their last five matches, with their only defeat coming at home to Eyupspor at the end of August.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Alanyaspor hosted Fenerbahce in the Super Lig and lost 2-3. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Fenerbahce hold the stronger record with three wins, while Alanyaspor have not claimed a victory in that run, with two matches ending in draws. Fenerbahce have scored 12 goals across those five meetings, conceding seven, underlining their consistent edge in this particular matchup.

Standings

In the Super Lig table, Fenerbahce sit fourth while Alanyaspor are placed sixth, meaning both clubs are in contention in the upper half of the standings and a win here would carry real weight in the title picture.