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Conference League
team-logoFC Twente
De Grolsch Veste
team-logoThun
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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FC Twente vs Thun: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Twente vs Thun
FC Twente
Thun
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Go Austria / Blue Sport

Sky Austria

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France

Canal+ Live

Canal+

Germany

RTL+

RTL+

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Mexico

Claro Sports

Claro Sports

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Switzerland

Blue Sport

Blue Sport

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch FC Twente vs Thun with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 1
De Grolsch Veste

Today's game between FC Twente and Thun will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Twente vs Thun today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

FC Twente vs Thun Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. van den Brom

John van den Brom's FC Twente have no injury or suspension information currently available ahead of this Conference League fixture, with the club's projected lineup yet to be confirmed. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Thun head coach Gian-Luca Privitelli is similarly without confirmed squad news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the probable lineup will be added when available.

Form

TWE

TWE - Form

GRO
D2-2
TEL
W1-0
HAA
W2-0
PSV
W3-2
SIT
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
THU

THU - Form

GRA
L0-1
SER
L2-4
VAD
W1-2
KRI
W2-0
ZUR
L4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Twente head into this match having won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Fortuna Sittard, but that followed three straight wins, including a 3-2 victory over PSV Eindhoven and a 2-0 win against ADO Den Haag. Across those five matches, Twente scored nine goals and conceded six, reflecting an attack-minded side that can be exposed but consistently finds the net.

Thun's recent form tells a different story. Privitelli's side have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five, with defeats to FC Zuerich (4-2), Servette (2-4), and Grasshopper (0-1). Their only competitive win came against FC Vaduz, where they won 1-2 away from home. That run of three losses in four Super League matches raises questions about their defensive solidity ahead of a European test at De Grolsch Veste.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between FC Twente and Thun are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents a fresh encounter between the two clubs in European competition.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
00000000
1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both FC Twente and Thun currently sit first in the Conference League table, meaning this match carries direct implications for which side establishes early control at the summit of the group.

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