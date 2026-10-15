International Coverage

How to watch FC Twente vs Thun with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 De Grolsch Veste

Today's game between FC Twente and Thun will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Twente vs Thun today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

John van den Brom's FC Twente have no injury or suspension information currently available ahead of this Conference League fixture, with the club's projected lineup yet to be confirmed. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Thun head coach Gian-Luca Privitelli is similarly without confirmed squad news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the probable lineup will be added when available.

Form

FC Twente head into this match having won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Fortuna Sittard, but that followed three straight wins, including a 3-2 victory over PSV Eindhoven and a 2-0 win against ADO Den Haag. Across those five matches, Twente scored nine goals and conceded six, reflecting an attack-minded side that can be exposed but consistently finds the net.

Thun's recent form tells a different story. Privitelli's side have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five, with defeats to FC Zuerich (4-2), Servette (2-4), and Grasshopper (0-1). Their only competitive win came against FC Vaduz, where they won 1-2 away from home. That run of three losses in four Super League matches raises questions about their defensive solidity ahead of a European test at De Grolsch Veste.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between FC Twente and Thun are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents a fresh encounter between the two clubs in European competition.

Standings

Both FC Twente and Thun currently sit first in the Conference League table, meaning this match carries direct implications for which side establishes early control at the summit of the group.