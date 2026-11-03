How to watch FC Seoul vs Viettel with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 05:00

FC Seoul host Viettel in Group E of the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides looking to strengthen their footing in the group stage standings.

Seoul arrive into this fixture off the back of a heavy 5-0 away win over this same Viettel side just days ago, giving them considerable confidence heading into the rematch on home soil.

Viettel have endured a difficult run across both domestic and continental competition. Four defeats in their last five matches across all competitions paint a stark picture of a side struggling for consistency and results.

Seoul's continental form is more mixed. A 3-0 defeat to Melbourne Victory earlier in the group stage showed vulnerability, but the commanding victory over Viettel demonstrated they can perform when the pressure is on.

Third and fourth in Group E respectively, both clubs need points to keep their AFC Champions League Two ambitions alive. The gap in recent form, and the memory of that first meeting, makes this a fixture Seoul will approach with confidence.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Seoul vs Viettel, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads