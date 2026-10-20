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Champions League
team-logoFC Porto
Estadio do Dragao
team-logoPSV Eindhoven
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FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven
FC Porto
PSV Eindhoven
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

Max Brazil

Max

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ France

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV / JioTV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports 2

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

FOX One

FOX Sports Mexico

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport 2 / Ziggo Go

Ziggo Sport

Norway

TV 2 Play

TV 2 Play

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Portugal

Sport TV1 / Sport TV Multiscreen

Sport TV

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 4

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

How to watch FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between FC Porto and PSV Eindhoven will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven Probable lineups

4-3-3
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
page.match.formation.title
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
4-2-3-1
D. CostaD. CostaF. MouraF. MouraJ. KiwiorJ. KiwiorM. FernandesM. FernandesP. RosarioP. RosarioA. VarelaA. VarelaG. VeigaG. VeigaV. FroholdtV. FroholdtA. SilvaA. SilvaB. SainzB. Sainzteam-logoPepeM. KovarM. KovarA. ObispoA. ObispoL. GeertruidaL. GeertruidaF. KosticF. KosticS. DestS. DestE. BajraktarevicE. BajraktarevicMauro JuniorMauro JuniorK. SanoK. SanoI. PerisicI. PerisicN. FernandezN. FernandezS. MijnansS. Mijnans
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
4-3-3
FC Porto

Starting XI

PSV Eindhoven

Manager

  • F. Farioli
  • P. Bosz

Francesco Farioli names a projected XI for Porto that includes Diogo Costa in goal, with Francisco Moura, Jakub Kiwior, Martim Fernandes, and Pablo Rosario in defence. Alan Varela, Gabriel Veiga, and Victor Froholdt are listed in midfield, with Andre Silva, Borja Sainz, and Pepe completing the lineup. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Peter Bosz's projected PSV XI features Matej Kovar in goal, with Armando Obispo, Lutsharel Geertruida, Filip Kostic, and Sergino Dest across the back line. Ivan Perisic, Guus Til, Mauro Junior, Ruben van Bommel, Kodai Sano, and Sven Mijnans make up the remainder of the side. No specific injuries or suspensions are listed, though further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

POR

POR - Form

CAP
W1-4
BEN
W3-1
COR
W1-3
MAR
W1-2
BET
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
PSV

PSV - Form

SPA
W4-1
TWE
L3-2
HEE
W2-0
RBL
L1-0
HAA
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Porto have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring eleven goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Champions League defeat at Real Betis, but they had won all four fixtures before that, including a 3-1 victory over Benfica and a 4-1 win over Casa Pia AC in Liga Portugal. Porto's domestic form remains strong, with three consecutive Liga Portugal wins in the run.

PSV have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Eredivisie defeat to ADO Den Haag, which followed a 1-0 Champions League loss to RB Leipzig. Earlier in the run, PSV beat SC Heerenveen 2-0 and Sparta Rotterdam 4-1, but also lost 3-2 to FC Twente in the Eredivisie.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FC PortoDrawPSV Eindhoven
0
0
1
Club Friendlies
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
3
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
0
FT
0Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored0/1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on July 21, 2016, when PSV Eindhoven hosted FC Porto and won 3-0. No further head-to-head fixtures are available in the dataset, making this Champions League encounter a rare competitive meeting between the two sides.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, FC Porto sit 30th and PSV Eindhoven are placed 26th, with both clubs under pressure to accumulate points in the league phase.

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