International Coverage

How to watch FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between FC Porto and PSV Eindhoven will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Francesco Farioli names a projected XI for Porto that includes Diogo Costa in goal, with Francisco Moura, Jakub Kiwior, Martim Fernandes, and Pablo Rosario in defence. Alan Varela, Gabriel Veiga, and Victor Froholdt are listed in midfield, with Andre Silva, Borja Sainz, and Pepe completing the lineup. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Peter Bosz's projected PSV XI features Matej Kovar in goal, with Armando Obispo, Lutsharel Geertruida, Filip Kostic, and Sergino Dest across the back line. Ivan Perisic, Guus Til, Mauro Junior, Ruben van Bommel, Kodai Sano, and Sven Mijnans make up the remainder of the side. No specific injuries or suspensions are listed, though further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

FC Porto have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring eleven goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Champions League defeat at Real Betis, but they had won all four fixtures before that, including a 3-1 victory over Benfica and a 4-1 win over Casa Pia AC in Liga Portugal. Porto's domestic form remains strong, with three consecutive Liga Portugal wins in the run.

PSV have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Eredivisie defeat to ADO Den Haag, which followed a 1-0 Champions League loss to RB Leipzig. Earlier in the run, PSV beat SC Heerenveen 2-0 and Sparta Rotterdam 4-1, but also lost 3-2 to FC Twente in the Eredivisie.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on July 21, 2016, when PSV Eindhoven hosted FC Porto and won 3-0. No further head-to-head fixtures are available in the dataset, making this Champions League encounter a rare competitive meeting between the two sides.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, FC Porto sit 30th and PSV Eindhoven are placed 26th, with both clubs under pressure to accumulate points in the league phase.