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Champions League
team-logoFC Porto
Estadio do Dragao
team-logoManchester City
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FC Porto vs Manchester City: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Porto vs Manchester City
FC Porto
Manchester City
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch FC Porto vs Manchester City with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between FC Porto and Manchester City will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs Manchester City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

FC Porto vs Manchester City Probable lineups

4-3-3
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
Formation
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
D. CostaD. CostaN. PerezN. Perezteam-logoF. Mourateam-logoA. CostaJ. KiwiorJ. Kiwiorteam-logoP. RosarioI. HwangI. HwangG. VeigaG. Veigateam-logoPepeS. GimenezS. GimenezW. GomesW. GomesG. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaR. DiasR. DiasA. KhusanovA. KhusanovM. GuehiM. GuehiJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolE. AndersonE. AndersonE. FernandezE. FernandezR. CherkiR. CherkiI. NdiayeI. NdiayeA. SemenyoA. SemenyoE. HaalandE. Haaland
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-3-3
FC Porto

Starting XI

Manchester City

Manager

  • F. Farioli
  • E. Maresca

FC Porto head into the match without Victor Froholdt, Oskar Pietuszewski, Zaidu Sanusi, Samuel Aghehowa, and Vasco Sousa through injury. Jan Bednarek is also unavailable after picking up a suspension. Farioli's projected XI includes Diogo Costa in goal, with a back line of Nehuen Perez, Francisco Moura, Alberto Costa, and Jakub Kiwior. Gabriel Veiga, Pepe, and Santiago Gimenez are among those named in the probable lineup.

Maresca is without Jeremy Doku, who misses out through injury, but has no suspensions to contend with. The City manager is expected to line up with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, a defence featuring Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, and Josko Gvardiol, and a midfield and attack including Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki, Iliman Ndiaye, Antoine Semenyo, and Erling Haaland. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Form

POR

POR - Form

ALV
W2-0
RA
W0-2
ARO
W2-0
VIS
W0-3
MOR
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
MCI

MCI - Form

ATM
W3-1
ARS
L3-0
BOU
W2-1
CRY
W1-4
COV
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Porto arrive in this fixture with a perfect five-from-five record in Liga Portugal. Their most recent match was a 2-1 win over Moreirense on September 4, and they also claimed a 2-0 victory over Arouca and a 0-2 win at Rio Ave across their last five outings. Porto have scored nine goals and conceded just two across that run.

Manchester City have won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win over Coventry City on September 5, and they also beat Crystal Palace 4-1 and AFC Bournemouth 2-1 in earlier league fixtures. City lost 3-0 to Arsenal in the Community Shield, the only defeat in that five-match stretch. They have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FC PortoDrawManchester City
0
1
3
Champions League
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
1
FT
Europa League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
4
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
0
FT
Europa League
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
2Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/4
Both teams scored2/4

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Champions League group stage on December 1, 2020, when the match at the Estadio do Dragao ended 0-0. City won the reverse fixture earlier that season, beating Porto 3-1 in Manchester in October 2020. The four meetings in the dataset span two competitions, with City winning three and Porto failing to win any, though the 2020 draw at this venue shows Porto can contain City on home soil.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both FC Porto and Manchester City are currently level on points at the top of the Champions League standings heading into this fixture.

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