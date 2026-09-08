How to watch FC Porto vs Manchester City with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between FC Porto and Manchester City will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

FC Porto head into the match without Victor Froholdt, Oskar Pietuszewski, Zaidu Sanusi, Samuel Aghehowa, and Vasco Sousa through injury. Jan Bednarek is also unavailable after picking up a suspension. Farioli's projected XI includes Diogo Costa in goal, with a back line of Nehuen Perez, Francisco Moura, Alberto Costa, and Jakub Kiwior. Gabriel Veiga, Pepe, and Santiago Gimenez are among those named in the probable lineup.

Maresca is without Jeremy Doku, who misses out through injury, but has no suspensions to contend with. The City manager is expected to line up with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, a defence featuring Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, and Josko Gvardiol, and a midfield and attack including Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki, Iliman Ndiaye, Antoine Semenyo, and Erling Haaland. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Form

FC Porto arrive in this fixture with a perfect five-from-five record in Liga Portugal. Their most recent match was a 2-1 win over Moreirense on September 4, and they also claimed a 2-0 victory over Arouca and a 0-2 win at Rio Ave across their last five outings. Porto have scored nine goals and conceded just two across that run.

Manchester City have won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win over Coventry City on September 5, and they also beat Crystal Palace 4-1 and AFC Bournemouth 2-1 in earlier league fixtures. City lost 3-0 to Arsenal in the Community Shield, the only defeat in that five-match stretch. They have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Champions League group stage on December 1, 2020, when the match at the Estadio do Dragao ended 0-0. City won the reverse fixture earlier that season, beating Porto 3-1 in Manchester in October 2020. The four meetings in the dataset span two competitions, with City winning three and Porto failing to win any, though the 2020 draw at this venue shows Porto can contain City on home soil.

Standings

Both FC Porto and Manchester City are currently level on points at the top of the Champions League standings heading into this fixture.