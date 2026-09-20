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Liga Portugal
team-logoFC Porto
Estadio do Dragao
team-logoBenfica
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FC Porto vs Benfica: Worldwide Liga Portugal broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Porto vs Benfica
FC Porto
Benfica
Liga Portugal

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch FC Porto vs Benfica with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Liga Portugal - Game Week 7
Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between FC Porto and Benfica will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 20:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs Benfica today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

FC Porto vs Benfica Probable lineups

4-3-3
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
Formation
Benfica crest
Benfica
BEN
4-2-3-1
D. CostaD. CostaA. CostaA. CostaJ. KiwiorJ. KiwiorF. MouraF. MouraJ. BednarekJ. BednarekP. RosarioP. RosarioG. VeigaG. VeigaI. HwangI. HwangW. GomesW. Gomesteam-logoPepeA. SilvaA. SilvaS. SoaresS. SoaresD. BanjaquiD. BanjaquiC. LengletC. LengletT. AraujoT. AraujoS. DahlS. DahlF. AursnesF. AursnesG. PrestianniG. PrestianniA. SchjelderupA. SchjelderupRafa SilvaRafa SilvaJ. PalhinhaJ. PalhinhaV. PavlidisV. Pavlidis
Benfica crest
Benfica
BEN
4-3-3
FC Porto

Starting XI

Benfica

Manager

  • F. Farioli
  • Marco Silva

FC Porto head into this match with a notable injury list. Samuel Aghehowa, Victor Froholdt, Vasco Sousa, Oskar Pietuszewski, and Joao Costa are all unavailable for Francesco Farioli, and no suspensions are currently recorded. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off if further information becomes available.

Benfica have no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Marco Silva has a fully fit squad available for selection, which will be confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

POR

POR - Form

ARO
W2-0
VIS
W0-3
MOR
W2-1
MCI
L0-2
CAP
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BEN

BEN - Form

EST
W2-1
MAR
W0-3
MOR
W0-4
GV
W3-1
MIL
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FC Porto have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-4 win away at Casa Pia in the Liga Portugal, a result that continued a strong domestic run. The one blemish came in the Champions League, where Porto lost 0-2 to Manchester City. Porto have scored ten goals and conceded five across the five-match stretch, with wins against Moreirense, Academico Viseu, and Arouca rounding out the run.

Benfica have won all five of their last matches across the Liga Portugal and European competition. Their most recent result was a 2-0 away win over AC Milan in the Europa League, following a 3-1 victory over Gil Vicente in the league. The run also includes a 4-0 win at Moreirense and a 3-0 win at Maritimo. Benfica have scored thirteen goals and conceded two during this period, with no defeats recorded.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FC PortoDrawBenfica
1
2
2
Liga Portugal
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
2
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
2
FT
Taca de Portugal
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
1
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
0
FT
Liga Portugal
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
0
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
0
FT
Liga Portugal
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
1
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
4
FT
Liga Portugal
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
4
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
1
FT
5Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-2, with Benfica hosting Porto in the Liga Portugal in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Porto hold the edge with two wins to Benfica's one, with two matches finishing level. The series has been closely contested, with Porto's 1-0 Taca de Portugal win in January 2026 and Benfica's 4-1 home victory in November 2024 illustrating the swings that define this fixture.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
6600152+1318
W
W
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
6510214+1716
W
W
W
W
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
7430178+915
D
D
W
W
W
4
Santa ClaraSanta ClaraSC
6420114+714
W
W
D
W
W
5
AroucaAroucaARO
7322107+311
D
L
D
W
L
6
Estrela da AmadoraEstrela da AmadoraEST
62401412+210
D
W
D
W
D
7
BragaBragaBRA
531175+210
W
L
W
W
D
8
Gil VicenteGil VicenteGV
62225508
D
L
L
D
W
9
AlvercaAlvercaALV
7223911-28
W
W
L
D
L
10
Academico ViseuAcademico ViseuVIS
622279-28
W
W
L
D
L
11
MaritimoMaritimoMAR
7223812-48
D
L
L
L
D
12
FamalicaoFamalicaoFAM
714297+27
W
D
D
D
L
13
MoreirenseMoreirenseMOR
6213713-67
W
L
L
W
L
14
Vitoria de GuimaraesVitoria de GuimaraesVSC
611447-34
L
D
L
W
L
15
NacionalNacionalNAC
7115715-84
L
L
L
L
L
16
Rio AveRio AveRA
7115515-104
L
D
L
L
W
17
EstorilEstorilEST
602428-62
L
D
L
L
L
18
Casa Pia ACCasa Pia ACCAP
6015115-141
L
D
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Porto lead the Liga Portugal table going into this match, with Benfica positioned directly behind them in second. The gap between the sides means this fixture has direct implications for who controls the title race at this stage of the season.

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