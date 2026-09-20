International Coverage

How to watch FC Porto vs Benfica with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liga Portugal - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between FC Porto and Benfica will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 20:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs Benfica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

FC Porto head into this match with a notable injury list. Samuel Aghehowa, Victor Froholdt, Vasco Sousa, Oskar Pietuszewski, and Joao Costa are all unavailable for Francesco Farioli, and no suspensions are currently recorded. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off if further information becomes available.

Benfica have no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Marco Silva has a fully fit squad available for selection, which will be confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

FC Porto have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-4 win away at Casa Pia in the Liga Portugal, a result that continued a strong domestic run. The one blemish came in the Champions League, where Porto lost 0-2 to Manchester City. Porto have scored ten goals and conceded five across the five-match stretch, with wins against Moreirense, Academico Viseu, and Arouca rounding out the run.

Benfica have won all five of their last matches across the Liga Portugal and European competition. Their most recent result was a 2-0 away win over AC Milan in the Europa League, following a 3-1 victory over Gil Vicente in the league. The run also includes a 4-0 win at Moreirense and a 3-0 win at Maritimo. Benfica have scored thirteen goals and conceded two during this period, with no defeats recorded.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-2, with Benfica hosting Porto in the Liga Portugal in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Porto hold the edge with two wins to Benfica's one, with two matches finishing level. The series has been closely contested, with Porto's 1-0 Taca de Portugal win in January 2026 and Benfica's 4-1 home victory in November 2024 illustrating the swings that define this fixture.

Standings

Porto lead the Liga Portugal table going into this match, with Benfica positioned directly behind them in second. The gap between the sides means this fixture has direct implications for who controls the title race at this stage of the season.