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How to watch FC Motagua vs LD Alajuelense with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Central American Cup - Semi Finals 22 Oct 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between FC Motagua and LD Alajuelense will kick off at 23 Oct 2026, 02:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Motagua vs LD Alajuelense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for FC Motagua at this stage. Injury, suspension, and lineup information will be added as it is released ahead of kick-off.

The same applies to LD Alajuelense, with no coach, probable lineup, or squad update data currently on hand. Updates will be reflected here once official information becomes available.

Form

FC Motagua have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 away win over Platense FC in the Liga Nacional, and they also beat CD Choloma 2-1 in the same competition. Their only defeat in this run came against Real Espana, a 1-0 loss. Motagua drew 0-0 with Alianza FC in the CONCACAF Central American Cup and beat Genesis FC 1-0 in league play. Across those five games they scored four goals and conceded two.

LD Alajuelense have won three and drawn two of their last five, with no defeats in that stretch. Their most recent match was a 3-2 win away at Inter San Carlos in the Primera Division, and they also thrashed that same opponent 5-0 earlier in September. Alajuelense drew 1-1 with both Club Sport Herediano and Puntarenas FC in the league, and beat CD Marathon 3-1 in the CONCACAF Central American Cup. They scored 12 goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2025 in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, when Alajuelense beat Motagua 1-2 at Motagua's ground. A week earlier, Motagua had won 1-0 when the fixture was played at Alajuelense's home. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Alajuelense hold the stronger overall record, including a 5-1 victory at home in September 2023 and a 4-2 win in a 2011 CONCACAF Champions Cup tie.