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How to watch FC Midtjylland vs St.Truiden with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 MCH Arena

Today's game between FC Midtjylland and St.Truiden will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Midtjylland vs St.Truiden today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Mike Tullberg is without five players for this Conference League fixture. Elias Olafsson, Martin Erlic, Mikel Gogorza, Junior Brumado, and Magnus Jensen are all ruled out through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad. Tullberg's projected XI is expected to feature Nordin Bakker, Ousmane Diao, Mads Bech, Rasmus Kristensen, David Martinez, Julius Emefile, Denil Castillo, Philip Billing, Hyun-Seok Hong, Gue-Sung Cho, and Mileta Rajovic.

For St. Truiden, Frederic De Meyer has one injury concern, with Arbnor Muja unavailable. No suspensions are recorded for the away side. De Meyer's projected starting XI is expected to include Leo Kokubo, Robert-Jan Vanwesemael, Shogo Taniguchi, Visar Musliu, Joedrick Pupe, Nelson Ishiwatari, Abdoulaye Sissako, Ryan Merlen, Ilias Sebaoui, Nathanael Mbuku, and Samed Bazdar.

Form

FC Midtjylland have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win over Viborg in the Superleague, and they also beat FC Koebenhavn 2-1 in that run. The draw against Egnatia in the Conference League and two Superleague draws against OB point to a side that has found it hard to win consistently. Their only defeat, a 2-3 loss to Fredericia, came in a friendly and carries limited competitive weight.

St. Truiden have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches, with no draws recorded. Their most recent result was a 4-1 cup win over Lommel, and they beat Iberia 1999 2-0 in the Conference League before that. Three league defeats, including a 4-3 loss to KV Mechelen and a 0-2 reverse against Westerlo, reflect their domestic difficulties. Across five matches, St. Truiden have scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between FC Midtjylland and St. Truiden are available in the current dataset. This Conference League fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League, Midtjylland's position deep in the table means they are under real pressure to collect points at home, while St. Truiden arrive in the top half of the standings and with a chance to push further clear of the chasing pack with a positive result in Denmark.