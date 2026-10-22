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Conference League
team-logoFC Midtjylland
MCH Arena
team-logoSt.Truiden
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FC Midtjylland vs St.Truiden: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Midtjylland vs St.Truiden
FC Midtjylland
St.Truiden
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Interantional Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Armenia

FAST TV

fasttv.am

Austria

Sky Sport Austria

skysportaustria.at

Belgium

Play Sports

playsports.be

Bolivia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Denmark

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Ecuador

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lt

Finland

Elisa Viihde

elisaviihde.fi

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lv

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lt

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect

connect-my.beinsports.com

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Philippines

beIN SPORTS MAX

connect-ph.beinsports.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Sweden

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Switzerland

Blue Sport

blueplus.ch

Thailand

beIN SPORTS MAX

connect-th.beinsports.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

How to watch FC Midtjylland vs St.Truiden with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 2
MCH Arena

Today's game between FC Midtjylland and St.Truiden will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Midtjylland vs St.Truiden today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

FC Midtjylland vs St.Truiden Probable lineups

3-5-2
FC Midtjylland crest
FC Midtjylland
MID
page.match.formation.title
St.Truiden crest
St.Truiden
STT
4-3-3
N. BakkerN. BakkerO. DiaoO. DiaoM. BechM. BechR. KristensenR. KristensenD. MartinezD. MartinezJ. EmefileJ. EmefileD. CastilloD. CastilloP. BillingP. BillingH. HongH. HongG. ChoG. ChoM. RajovicM. RajovicL. KokuboL. KokuboR. VanwesemaelR. VanwesemaelS. TaniguchiS. TaniguchiV. MusliuV. MusliuJ. PupeJ. PupeN. IshiwatariN. IshiwatariA. SissakoA. SissakoR. MerlenR. MerlenI. SebaouiI. SebaouiN. MbukuN. MbukuS. BazdarS. Bazdar
St.Truiden crest
St.Truiden
STT
3-5-2
FC Midtjylland

Starting XI

St.Truiden

Manager

  • M. Tullberg
  • F. De Meyer

Mike Tullberg is without five players for this Conference League fixture. Elias Olafsson, Martin Erlic, Mikel Gogorza, Junior Brumado, and Magnus Jensen are all ruled out through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad. Tullberg's projected XI is expected to feature Nordin Bakker, Ousmane Diao, Mads Bech, Rasmus Kristensen, David Martinez, Julius Emefile, Denil Castillo, Philip Billing, Hyun-Seok Hong, Gue-Sung Cho, and Mileta Rajovic.

For St. Truiden, Frederic De Meyer has one injury concern, with Arbnor Muja unavailable. No suspensions are recorded for the away side. De Meyer's projected starting XI is expected to include Leo Kokubo, Robert-Jan Vanwesemael, Shogo Taniguchi, Visar Musliu, Joedrick Pupe, Nelson Ishiwatari, Abdoulaye Sissako, Ryan Merlen, Ilias Sebaoui, Nathanael Mbuku, and Samed Bazdar.

Form

MID

MID - Form

OB
D1-1
FCF
L2-3
FCK
W2-1
EGN
D1-1
VFF
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
STT

STT - Form

BEV
L2-0
WES
L0-2
MEC
L4-3
IBE
W2-0
LOM
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FC Midtjylland have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win over Viborg in the Superleague, and they also beat FC Koebenhavn 2-1 in that run. The draw against Egnatia in the Conference League and two Superleague draws against OB point to a side that has found it hard to win consistently. Their only defeat, a 2-3 loss to Fredericia, came in a friendly and carries limited competitive weight.

St. Truiden have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches, with no draws recorded. Their most recent result was a 4-1 cup win over Lommel, and they beat Iberia 1999 2-0 in the Conference League before that. Three league defeats, including a 4-3 loss to KV Mechelen and a 0-2 reverse against Westerlo, reflect their domestic difficulties. Across five matches, St. Truiden have scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between FC Midtjylland and St. Truiden are available in the current dataset. This Conference League fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
110030+33
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
110042+23
W
4
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110031+23
W
5
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
110020+23
W
5
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
110020+23
W
7
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110032+13
W
7
LuganoLuganoLUG
110032+13
W
9
MonacoMonacoASM
110021+13
W
10
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
110021+13
W
10
BrannBrannBRA
110021+13
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
110021+13
W
13
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
110010+13
W
13
GentGentGNT
110010+13
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
10101101
D
15
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
10101101
D
15
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
10101101
D
15
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
10101101
D
19
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
10101101
D
19
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
10101101
D
19
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
10101101
D
19
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
10101101
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
100123-10
L
23
JablonecJablonecJAB
100123-10
L
25
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
100112-10
L
25
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
100112-10
L
25
AjaxAjaxAJX
100112-10
L
28
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
100112-10
L
29
AGFAGFAGF
100101-10
L
29
ThunThunTHU
100101-10
L
31
KuPSKuPSKUP
100124-20
L
32
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
100113-20
L
33
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
100102-20
L
33
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
100102-20
L
35
BragaBragaBRA
100103-30
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Conference League, Midtjylland's position deep in the table means they are under real pressure to collect points at home, while St. Truiden arrive in the top half of the standings and with a chance to push further clear of the chasing pack with a positive result in Denmark.

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