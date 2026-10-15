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Conference League
team-logoFC Koebenhavn
Parken
team-logoBraga
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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FC Koebenhavn vs Braga: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Koebenhavn vs Braga
FC Koebenhavn
Braga
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports Xtra 3

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Bahrain

beIN Sports Xtra 3

beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Denmark

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Ecuador

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports Xtra 3

beIN Sports

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports MAX

Vidio

Iraq

beIN Sports Xtra 3

beIN Sports

Jordan

beIN Sports Xtra 3

beIN Sports

Kuwait

beIN Sports Xtra 3

beIN Sports

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports

Morocco

beIN Sports Xtra 3

beIN Sports

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport 6

Ziggo Sport

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Portugal

DAZN Portugal

DAZN Portugal

Qatar

beIN Sports Xtra 3

beIN Sports

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports Xtra 3

beIN Sports

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports Xtra 3

beIN Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

How to watch FC Koebenhavn vs Braga with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 1
Parken

Today's game between FC Koebenhavn and Braga will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Koebenhavn vs Braga today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

FC Koebenhavn vs Braga Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
FC Koebenhavn crest
FC Koebenhavn
FCK
page.match.formation.title
Braga crest
Braga
BRA
3-4-3
D. RamajD. Ramajteam-logoA. Markgrafteam-logoM. LopezF. BeijmoF. Beijmoteam-logoA. Soerensenteam-logoA. KralT. DelaneyT. Delaneyteam-logoRobertM. ElyounoussiM. Elyounoussiteam-logoW. Clemteam-logoA. Corneliusteam-logoB. Fontesteam-logoA. Bajramiteam-logoS. Barciateam-logoCarvalhoteam-logoJ. Gorbyteam-logoV. Gomezteam-logoG. SilvaJ. MoutinhoJ. MoutinhoP. VictorP. Victorteam-logoG. Martinezteam-logoR. Horta
Braga crest
Braga
BRA
4-2-3-1
FC Koebenhavn

Starting XI

Braga

Manager

  • B. Svensson
  • C. Vicens

Bo Svensson is set to name a projected XI that includes Diant Ramaj in goal, with a back line of Akos Markgraf, Marcos Lopez, Felix Beijmo, and Asger Soerensen. Thomas Delaney and Alex Kral are expected in midfield alongside Robert, with Mohamed Elyounoussi, William Clem, and Andreas Cornelius further forward. Magnus Mattsson is listed as injured and will not feature.

Carlos Vicens is expected to field Bernardo Fontes between the posts, with a defensive unit of Adrian Bajrami, Sergio Barcia, Carvalho, and Jean-Baptiste Gorby. Gabriel Silva, Victor Gomez, Joao Moutinho, and Pau Victor are projected in midfield, with Gabri Martinez and Ricardo Horta leading the attack. Braga travel without Sikou Niakate and Bright Arrey-Mbi, both listed as injured.

Form

FCK

FCK - Form

ACH
W2-0
SKO
W0-3
BIF
W0-1
HSV
L2-0
MID
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BRA

BRA - Form

ALV
W1-2
EST
L2-1
EST
W1-0
SC
D0-0
SCP
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Copenhagen have recorded two wins, no draws, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to FC Midtjylland in the Superleague on October 11. A bright spot in the run was a 0-1 away win at Broendby IF on September 20, and a 2-0 Superleague victory over AC Horsens on September 11 also stands out. Copenhagen have scored five goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Braga have taken two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five Liga Portugal fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-3 defeat to Sporting CP on October 9. Earlier in the run, a 1-0 win over Estoril and a 1-2 away victory at Alverca showed their capacity to collect points on the road. Braga have scored four goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
00000000
1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both FC Copenhagen and Braga sit first in the Conference League table, meaning this match is a direct contest between the two sides sharing top spot in the group.

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