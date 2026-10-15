International Coverage

How to watch FC Koebenhavn vs Braga with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Parken

Today's game between FC Koebenhavn and Braga will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Koebenhavn vs Braga today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bo Svensson is set to name a projected XI that includes Diant Ramaj in goal, with a back line of Akos Markgraf, Marcos Lopez, Felix Beijmo, and Asger Soerensen. Thomas Delaney and Alex Kral are expected in midfield alongside Robert, with Mohamed Elyounoussi, William Clem, and Andreas Cornelius further forward. Magnus Mattsson is listed as injured and will not feature.

Carlos Vicens is expected to field Bernardo Fontes between the posts, with a defensive unit of Adrian Bajrami, Sergio Barcia, Carvalho, and Jean-Baptiste Gorby. Gabriel Silva, Victor Gomez, Joao Moutinho, and Pau Victor are projected in midfield, with Gabri Martinez and Ricardo Horta leading the attack. Braga travel without Sikou Niakate and Bright Arrey-Mbi, both listed as injured.

Form

FC Copenhagen have recorded two wins, no draws, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to FC Midtjylland in the Superleague on October 11. A bright spot in the run was a 0-1 away win at Broendby IF on September 20, and a 2-0 Superleague victory over AC Horsens on September 11 also stands out. Copenhagen have scored five goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Braga have taken two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five Liga Portugal fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-3 defeat to Sporting CP on October 9. Earlier in the run, a 1-0 win over Estoril and a 1-2 away victory at Alverca showed their capacity to collect points on the road. Braga have scored four goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

Both FC Copenhagen and Braga sit first in the Conference League table, meaning this match is a direct contest between the two sides sharing top spot in the group.