How to watch FC Juarez vs Atlas with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 17 20 Nov 2026 - 22:00 Estadio Benito Juarez

FC Juarez host Atlas at the Estadio Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juarez in what is a Liga MX Apertura fixture with contrasting implications for both sides.

Juarez arrive at this match in solid recent form, having won two of their last three league games to climb off the foot of the table. Back-to-back victories over Atletico de San Luis and Queretaro have given Gustavo Lema's side some momentum, though their position at the bottom of the Apertura standings means there is little margin for error.

Atlas, managed by Hernan Crespo, sit fifth in the table and come into this fixture with a mixed recent run. A heavy 4-1 defeat to Pachuca in their last outing will have tempered expectations, though the visitors have shown they can score goals, as their 4-3 win over Puebla demonstrated earlier in the campaign.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is relatively balanced, adding an element of uncertainty to the contest. Juarez will draw confidence from a 3-1 home win over Atlas earlier this calendar year, while Atlas will point to their own 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture.

With Juarez needing points to avoid finishing bottom of the Apertura table and Atlas looking to consolidate a top-five position, both teams have clear reasons to push for three points.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Juarez vs Atlas.

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