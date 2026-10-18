International Coverage

How to watch FC Groningen vs Ajax with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Eredivisie - Game Week 9 18 Oct 2026 - 10:45 Euroborg

Today's game between FC Groningen and Ajax will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 15:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Groningen vs Ajax today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

FC Groningen will be without a significant number of players due to injury. Dick Lukkien is missing Rijk Janse, Malcolm Jeng, Tyrique Mercera, Travis Hernes, Nikolas Brandis, and Elvis van der Laan, with no suspensions currently affecting the squad. Lukkien's projected XI is expected to feature Etienne Vaessen in goal, with a back line of Marco Rente, Hans Hateboer, Jorg Schreuders, and Thijmen Blokzijl, and a midfield and attack built around Pelle Clement, Thom van Bergen, Tika de Jonge, David van der Werff, Jacob Ondrejka, and Brynjolfur Andersen Willumsson.

Ajax arrive with their own injury list. Michel is without Anton Gaaei, Steven Berghuis, Kasper Dolberg, Daley Blind, and Caio Henrique, though no suspensions have been confirmed. The projected XI is expected to see Marc-Andre ter Stegen start in goal, with Youri Baas, Owen Wijndal, Lucas Rosa, and Thilo Kehrer in defence, Sofyan Amrabat, Julian Brandt, and Davy Klaassen in midfield, and Tolu Arokodare, Viktor Tsigankov, and Oscar Gloukh leading the attack.

Form

FC Groningen have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Eredivisie matches. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-1 victory over Excelsior, and they also beat PEC Zwolle 3-0 earlier in the run. Their only defeat came against Fortuna Sittard, where they lost 3-2. Groningen have scored 12 goals and conceded 11 across those five games.

Ajax have picked up two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split in the Conference League, which followed a 1-1 draw with NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie. Their biggest result in that period was a 5-1 victory over Willem II. Ajax have scored 14 goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-0 to Ajax when the two sides met at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Ajax have the stronger overall record, winning three times to Groningen's one, with one draw. Groningen's most recent win came in Groningen in March 2026, when they beat Ajax 3-1. Ajax won both home fixtures in December 2025 and October 2024 by a 2-0 and 3-1 scoreline respectively.

Standings

In the Eredivisie, Ajax sit fifth and Groningen sixth, meaning both clubs are competing in the upper half of the table and will view this as a match they cannot afford to lose if they want to remain in contention with the sides above them.