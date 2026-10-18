Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Eredivisie
team-logoFC Groningen
Euroborg
team-logoAjax
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

FC Groningen vs Ajax: Worldwide Eredivisie broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Groningen vs Ajax
FC Groningen
Ajax
Eredivisie

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Austria

Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2

Sportdigital

Belgium

Play Sports 5

Play Sports

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

ESPN4 Brazil

ESPN Brazil

Canada

Sportsnet World

Sportsnet

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Czech Republic

Kanal 1 Sport

Kanal 1 Sport

Dominican Republic

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Ecuador

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2

Sportdigital

Greece

Nova Sports 4

Nova Sports

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Italy

Como TV

Como TV

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Mexico

ESPN3 Mexico

ESPN Mexico

Netherlands

ESPN 2

ESPN Netherlands

Poland

Polsat Sport Premium 1

Polsat Sport

Portugal

DAZN Portugal

DAZN Portugal

Romania

Prima Play

Prima Play

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Turkey

S Sport+

S Sport Plus

United States

ESPN+

ESPN+

How to watch FC Groningen vs Ajax with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Eredivisie - Game Week 9
Euroborg

Today's game between FC Groningen and Ajax will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 15:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Groningen vs Ajax today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

FC Groningen vs Ajax Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
FC Groningen crest
FC Groningen
GRO
page.match.formation.title
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
4-3-3
E. VaessenE. VaessenM. RenteM. RenteH. HateboerH. HateboerJ. SchreudersJ. SchreudersT. BlokzijlT. BlokzijlP. ClementP. ClementT. van BergenT. van BergenT. de JongeT. de JongeD. van der WerffD. van der WerffJ. OndrejkaJ. OndrejkaB. WillumssonB. WillumssonM. ter StegenM. ter StegenY. BaasY. BaasO. WijndalO. WijndalL. RosaL. RosaT. KehrerT. KehrerS. AmrabatS. AmrabatJ. BrandtJ. BrandtD. KlaassenD. KlaassenT. ArokodareT. ArokodareV. TsigankovV. TsigankovO. GloukhO. Gloukh
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
4-2-3-1
FC Groningen

Starting XI

Ajax

Manager

  • D. Lukkien
  • Michel

FC Groningen will be without a significant number of players due to injury. Dick Lukkien is missing Rijk Janse, Malcolm Jeng, Tyrique Mercera, Travis Hernes, Nikolas Brandis, and Elvis van der Laan, with no suspensions currently affecting the squad. Lukkien's projected XI is expected to feature Etienne Vaessen in goal, with a back line of Marco Rente, Hans Hateboer, Jorg Schreuders, and Thijmen Blokzijl, and a midfield and attack built around Pelle Clement, Thom van Bergen, Tika de Jonge, David van der Werff, Jacob Ondrejka, and Brynjolfur Andersen Willumsson.

Ajax arrive with their own injury list. Michel is without Anton Gaaei, Steven Berghuis, Kasper Dolberg, Daley Blind, and Caio Henrique, though no suspensions have been confirmed. The projected XI is expected to see Marc-Andre ter Stegen start in goal, with Youri Baas, Owen Wijndal, Lucas Rosa, and Thilo Kehrer in defence, Sofyan Amrabat, Julian Brandt, and Davy Klaassen in midfield, and Tolu Arokodare, Viktor Tsigankov, and Oscar Gloukh leading the attack.

Form

GRO

GRO - Form

SIT
L2-3
TWE
D2-2
GAE
D1-1
ZWO
W3-0
EXC
W1-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
AJX

AJX - Form

SIT
W1-5
WII
W5-1
EXC
D2-2
NEC
D1-1
HAS
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

FC Groningen have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Eredivisie matches. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-1 victory over Excelsior, and they also beat PEC Zwolle 3-0 earlier in the run. Their only defeat came against Fortuna Sittard, where they lost 3-2. Groningen have scored 12 goals and conceded 11 across those five games.

Ajax have picked up two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split in the Conference League, which followed a 1-1 draw with NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie. Their biggest result in that period was a 5-1 victory over Willem II. Ajax have scored 14 goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FC GroningenDrawAjax
1
1
3
Eredivisie
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
2
FC Groningen badge
FC Groningen
GRO
0
FT
Eredivisie
FC Groningen badge
FC Groningen
GRO
3
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
1
FT
Eredivisie
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
2
FC Groningen badge
FC Groningen
GRO
0
FT
Eredivisie
FC Groningen badge
FC Groningen
GRO
2
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
2
FT
Eredivisie
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
3
FC Groningen badge
FC Groningen
GRO
1
FT
6Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-0 to Ajax when the two sides met at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Ajax have the stronger overall record, winning three times to Groningen's one, with one draw. Groningen's most recent win came in Groningen in March 2026, when they beat Ajax 3-1. Ajax won both home fixtures in December 2025 and October 2024 by a 2-0 and 3-1 scoreline respectively.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
97203110+2123
W
W
W
W
W
2
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
8611188+1019
L
W
D
W
W
3
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
96122712+1519
L
W
L
W
W
4
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
8521168+817
D
W
W
W
D
5
AjaxAjaxAJX
84312210+1215
D
D
W
W
L
6
FC GroningenFC GroningenGRO
84222014+614
W
W
D
D
L
7
Fortuna SittardFortuna SittardSIT
84221415-114
D
W
L
W
W
8
SC HeerenveenSC HeerenveenHEE
93331511+412
W
L
W
D
L
9
Go Ahead EaglesGo Ahead EaglesGAE
82511917+211
D
D
D
D
L
10
ExcelsiorExcelsiorEXC
93241618-211
L
L
D
L
D
11
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
82331314-19
D
D
L
D
L
12
Sparta RotterdamSparta RotterdamSPA
92341622-69
W
D
L
L
D
13
CambuurCambuurCAM
82241119-88
W
D
W
D
L
14
FC UtrechtFC UtrechtUTR
82241425-118
W
L
W
D
L
15
TelstarTelstarTEL
91351018-86
L
D
L
D
L
16
ADO Den HaagADO Den HaagHAA
91351120-96
W
D
D
L
L
17
PEC ZwollePEC ZwolleZWO
8116621-154
L
L
L
D
L
18
Willem IIWillem IIWII
9027926-172
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the Eredivisie, Ajax sit fifth and Groningen sixth, meaning both clubs are competing in the upper half of the table and will view this as a match they cannot afford to lose if they want to remain in contention with the sides above them.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google