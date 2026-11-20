How to watch FC Fleury 91 vs Rouen with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 3 - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 08:45

FC Fleury 91 host Rouen in a Ligue 3 fixture that carries real weight in the table, with the two sides separated by ten places in the standings.

Fleury arrive at this match in inconsistent form. They were beaten by Concarneau in their last league outing and have won just two of their past five matches across all competitions, leaving them rooted in the bottom half of the division.

Rouen, by contrast, are in excellent shape. They have won four of their last five matches and beat SC Bastia 2-0 in their most recent Ligue 3 game, cementing their place near the top of the table.

The visitors will be buoyed by momentum from the Coupe de France as well, having progressed past COBSP St Brieuc before the international break with a clean sheet.

Fleury will need to produce something considerably better than their recent home showings if they are to trouble a Rouen side that looks well-organised and difficult to break down.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Fleury 91 vs Rouen, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form guide.

Team news & squads