How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - 1/8 28 Nov 2026 - 18:30 TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati host Nashville SC at TQL Stadium in an MLS playoff fixture between two Eastern Conference sides who met only days ago.

Cincinnati arrive in good spirits after winning their last two matches. They beat Orlando City 3-1 on the road, then edged Nashville 1-0 on November 22.

Pat Noonan's side have scored seven goals and conceded five across their last five outings. A 2-0 home defeat to Nashville on November 7 is the only loss in that run.

Nashville come in as the top side in the East, but they lost that latest meeting. BJ Callaghan's team have won three of their last five and kept clean sheets in two of them.

The Tennessee club beat Red Bull New York 3-2 and Montreal 2-0 before the recent run of meetings with Cincinnati. Their 4-0 home win over Cincinnati in August shows what they can do against this opponent.

With the sides splitting their last two meetings, there is little to separate them. Here is how to follow the action.

Official broadcast information for this match is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the broadcasters are confirmed.

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