How to watch FC Andorra vs Leganes with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 15 20 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Estadi de la FAF

FC Andorra host Leganes at the Estadi de la FAF in the Spanish Segunda Division, as both clubs look to pick up points in a tight mid-table battle.

Andorra arrive at this fixture carrying the weight of one of Spanish football's most painful recent tragedies. The club is still processing the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel, who passed away on November 3 after a collision with goalkeeper Jesus Owono during their match the previous day.

Owono has since been handed a 12-match ban by the RFEF's disciplinary committee for violent conduct, while Andorra owner Gerard Pique has publicly challenged the severity of that punishment. Coach Carles Manso has made clear the goalkeeper's return to football remains entirely open-ended and will happen only when Owono feels ready.

On the pitch, Andorra sit 21st in the Segunda Division table and are in desperate need of points. They lost 2-1 to Almeria last time out, their third league defeat in the last four matches, and have won just once in their last five competitive games.

Leganes arrive in better shape, sitting 16th in the standings. They beat Burgos CF 3-1 in their most recent league outing and have won three of their last five competitive fixtures across all competitions.