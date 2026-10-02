How to watch Faroe Islands vs Slovakia with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Torsvoellur Stadium

Today's game between Faroe Islands and Slovakia will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Faroe Islands vs Slovakia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Eydun Klakstein leads the Faroe Islands into this fixture, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Vladimir Weiss takes charge of Slovakia, but confirmed squad details, including injuries and suspensions, have not been provided at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

The Faroe Islands head into this match with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Moldova in the Nations League, and they also drew 1-1 with Kazakhstan in the previous matchday. Their only win in that run came against Latvia, a 1-0 victory in a friendly in June, with their two defeats coming against Estonia and San Marino providing the low points of that sequence.

Slovakia arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Kazakhstan in the Nations League, following a 2-0 victory over Moldova before that. They also recorded wins over Malta and Romania in friendlies, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Montenegro in June.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data has been provided for this fixture, so a historical record between Faroe Islands and Slovakia cannot be confirmed at this stage.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Slovakia SVK 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 W W 2 Faroe Islands FRO 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 D D 3 Kazakhstan KAZ 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 L D 4 Moldova MDA 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Slovakia sit top of Group 3 in UEFA Nations League C, with the Faroe Islands in second place. The match is a direct meeting between the top two sides in the group, meaning the result will have an immediate impact on who controls the standings heading into the remaining fixtures.