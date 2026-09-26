How to watch Faroe Islands vs Kazakhstan with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Torsvoellur Stadium

Today's game between Faroe Islands and Kazakhstan will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Faroe Islands vs Kazakhstan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Faroe Islands head coach Eydun Klakstein has no injury or suspension information currently listed ahead of this fixture, with team news expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Kazakhstan manager John van't Schip is similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Further details will be added as they become available.

Form

The Faroe Islands carry a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat of Latvia in a friendly, and they also recorded a 1-2 win away at San Marino earlier in the year. The one blemish in that run was a 3-1 loss to Croatia in World Cup qualification.

Kazakhstan's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats, with the side scoring five goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 3-1 friendly loss to Hungary, though they did record back-to-back wins over Comoros and Namibia in March. A 1-1 draw with Armenia rounds out a mixed recent run for van't Schip's squad.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met most recently in a November 2025 friendly, with the Faroe Islands winning 1-0. Looking back across the three meetings on record between these teams, the Faroe Islands hold a slight edge, with that win supplemented by a 1-1 draw in 2013 World Cup qualification. Kazakhstan's only victory in the series came in a 2-1 home win in the reverse qualifier that same year.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Faroe Islands FRO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Kazakhstan KAZ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Moldova MDA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Slovakia SVK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

In Group 3 of UEFA Nations League C, the Faroe Islands currently lead the table with Kazakhstan in second place, making this a direct meeting between the top two sides in the group.