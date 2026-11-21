How to watch Everton Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 11 22 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Goodison Park

Everton Women host Brighton & Hove Albion Women at Goodison Park in the Women's Super League, with both sides looking to climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

Scott Phelan's side have shown they are difficult to break down in the league, picking up back-to-back draws against Manchester United and Chelsea in recent WSL outings. Their cup form has been less consistent, but the Toffees will take confidence from a 6-0 thrashing of Durham in the WSL Cup.

Brighton arrive at Goodison off the back of a difficult run in the league. Arturo Ruiz's side lost 3-0 to Liverpool last time out in the WSL and have taken just one point from their last three league games, leaving them 11th in the standings.

The Seagulls have shown they can produce results on their day, with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace earlier this month and a WSL Cup victory against London City Lionesses keeping spirits from falling entirely. But consistency in the league has been their problem.

Everton sit eighth in the WSL, five places above their visitors, and will be eager to extend that gap with a home win. For Brighton, a result here would go some way to easing the pressure building around their league position.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL fixture.

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