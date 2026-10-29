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International Coverage

Match Preview

Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 29 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Newcastle United travel to Merseyside for a Carabao Cup tie against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium, a fixture that arrives at a pivotal moment for both clubs as the winter calendar begins to crowd.

Matthias Jaissle's side arrive on the back of a confidence-boosting 2-0 win at Crystal Palace last Sunday, a result that ended a difficult run and lifted the Magpies to seventh in the Premier League table. Goals from Will Osula and Harvey Barnes settled the contest in south London, with Jaissle crediting a direct half-time message about the team's lack of offensive intent for the turnaround.

The return of Amar Dedic from injury was arguably the most significant development at Selhurst Park. The Bosnian full-back, who had missed several weeks with a hamstring problem, provided the assist for Barnes and looked close to his best form from the early weeks of the campaign.

Everton, managed by David Moyes, head into this cup tie having lost their last two Premier League matches, falling to Arsenal and Chelsea without scoring. The Toffees have struggled for goals all season, with Thierno Barry operating as the club's sole senior centre-forward after a summer transfer window that left the attack short of options.

The Carabao Cup offers Moyes a chance to arrest that slide and build some momentum before a demanding festive schedule, but Newcastle will arrive at Hill Dickinson Stadium with genuine belief after their Palace performance.

TV channel and live stream information for this Carabao Cup fixture is listed below.

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