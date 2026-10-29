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Carabao Cup
team-logoEverton
Hill Dickinson Stadium
team-logoNewcastle United
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Watch Everton vs. Newcastle United live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Everton vs Newcastle United
Everton
Newcastle United
Carabao Cup
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports+
CanadaFubo
IndiaFanCode

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3 / beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Bolivia

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

ESPN Brazil / Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chad

beIN Sports HD 1 / SuperSport Premier League ROA

beIN Sports

Chile

ESPN Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo

SuperSport Premier League ROA / Startimes World Football

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

beIN Sports 1 / myCANAL

beIN Sports France

Germany

Sky Sport Premier League / WOW

Sky Sport Germany

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

IRIB Varzesh / beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan / U-NEXT

DAZN Japan

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Peru

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League / DStv App

SuperSport

United States

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+

Match Preview

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Carabao Cup - Game Week 4
Hill Dickinson Stadium

Newcastle United travel to Merseyside for a Carabao Cup tie against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium, a fixture that arrives at a pivotal moment for both clubs as the winter calendar begins to crowd.

Matthias Jaissle's side arrive on the back of a confidence-boosting 2-0 win at Crystal Palace last Sunday, a result that ended a difficult run and lifted the Magpies to seventh in the Premier League table. Goals from Will Osula and Harvey Barnes settled the contest in south London, with Jaissle crediting a direct half-time message about the team's lack of offensive intent for the turnaround.

The return of Amar Dedic from injury was arguably the most significant development at Selhurst Park. The Bosnian full-back, who had missed several weeks with a hamstring problem, provided the assist for Barnes and looked close to his best form from the early weeks of the campaign.

Everton, managed by David Moyes, head into this cup tie having lost their last two Premier League matches, falling to Arsenal and Chelsea without scoring. The Toffees have struggled for goals all season, with Thierno Barry operating as the club's sole senior centre-forward after a summer transfer window that left the attack short of options.

The Carabao Cup offers Moyes a chance to arrest that slide and build some momentum before a demanding festive schedule, but Newcastle will arrive at Hill Dickinson Stadium with genuine belief after their Palace performance.

TV channel and live stream information for this Carabao Cup fixture is listed below.

Team news & squads

Everton vs Newcastle United Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Moyes


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