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Premier League
team-logoEverton
Hill Dickinson Stadium
team-logoIpswich Town
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Everton vs Ipswich Town: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Everton vs Ipswich Town
Everton
Ipswich Town
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Everton vs Ipswich Town with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Ipswich Town will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Ipswich Town today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Everton vs Ipswich Town Probable lineups

4-1-4-1
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
Formation
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
4-2-3-1
J. PickfordJ. PickfordJ. TarkowskiJ. TarkowskiV. MykolenkoV. MykolenkoA. Maitland-NilesA. Maitland-NilesJ. BranthwaiteJ. BranthwaiteT. GeorgeT. GeorgeK. Dewsbury-HallK. Dewsbury-HallJ. GarnerJ. GarnerJ. GrealishJ. GrealishC. AlcarazC. AlcarazT. BarryT. BarryK. ScherpenK. ScherpenL. DavisL. DavisJ. GreavesJ. GreavesI. DiopI. DiopD. O'SheaD. O'SheaE. PalaciosE. PalaciosA. FatawuA. FatawuJ. ClarkeJ. ClarkeJ. EncisoJ. EncisoS. LukicS. LukicEmersonnEmersonn
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
4-1-4-1
Everton

Starting XI

Ipswich Town

Manager

  • D. Moyes
  • G. O'Neil

David Moyes names a projected XI of Jordan Pickford, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jarrad Branthwaite, Harrison Armstrong, Tyrique George, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Garner, Brennan Johnson, and Thierno Barry. Christian Noergaard and Merlin Roehl are both listed as injured and unavailable for selection. No suspensions are recorded for the home side.

Gary O'Neil is expected to line up with Kjell Scherpen in goal, supported by Leif Davis, Jacob Greaves, Issa Diop, and Dara O'Shea in defence. Jack Taylor, Emersonn, and Azor Matusiwa are all sidelined through injury for Ipswich, with no suspensions affecting the away squad.

Form

EVE

EVE - Form

PNE
W0-4
BOU
D1-1
MUN
D2-2
TOT
D0-0
WOL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
IPS

IPS - Form

LEI
W3-1
MUN
L5-2
LIV
L0-2
CRY
W2-3
ARS
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Everton head into this match with a record of two wins and three draws from their last five games across all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding three. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, while their Premier League form reads three successive draws — 0-0 against Tottenham, 2-2 against Manchester United, and 1-1 against Bournemouth. The Toffees have kept two clean sheets in that five-match run.

Ipswich have recorded two wins and three defeats across their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-4 Carabao Cup loss to Arsenal, though they did win 2-3 at Crystal Palace in the Premier League before that. O'Neil's side have scored ten goals in those five matches but conceded twelve, pointing to a side capable of scoring while remaining vulnerable at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

EvertonDrawIpswich Town
1
2
2
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
2
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
2
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
1
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 in a Premier League fixture at Hill Dickinson Stadium in May 2025. Before that, Ipswich won 2-0 away at Everton in October 2024. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Ipswich hold two wins to Everton's one, with two draws, and the sides have shared 11 goals across those encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
440081+712
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
3
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
4
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
422073+48
W
D
D
W
5
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
6
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
4211135+87
W
D
L
W
7
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
8
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
11
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
12
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
412178-15
L
D
W
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
4004010-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Everton currently sit ninth while Ipswich Town are placed tenth.

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