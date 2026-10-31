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How to watch Estudiantes vs Instituto with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga Profesional - Game Week 15 31 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Estudiantes host Instituto in a Liga Profesional fixture that brings together two sides at opposite ends of the Clausura Group A table, with Alexander Medina's squad carrying the momentum of a historic continental week into domestic action.

Estudiantes reached the Copa Libertadores Final after goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saved three consecutive penalties to eliminate defending champions Flamengo in a shootout at the Maracana. The Argentine club will face Palmeiras in the final in Montevideo on November 28, chasing a fifth Libertadores title and their first since 2009.

That continental triumph casts a long shadow over this Liga Profesional fixture. Medina will need to manage his squad carefully, balancing rotation with the need to maintain domestic form ahead of the biggest match in the club's recent history.

Instituto arrive in strong form. Diego Flores's side top Clausura Group A and have lost none of their last five Liga Profesional matches, making them a genuine test for a Estudiantes side that may not be at full strength.

For Instituto, this is a chance to extend their lead at the top of the group against opponents whose attention is inevitably split. A win here would be a statement of intent in the domestic competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Estudiantes vs Instituto live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

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