How to watch Estudiantes vs Independiente Rivadavia with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Super Cup - Final 12 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Estudiantes and Independiente Rivadavia meet in the Super Cup, with Alexander Medina's side hosting Alfredo Berti's team in what promises to be a competitive cup fixture.

Estudiantes head into this match off the back of a mixed run in the Liga Profesional. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Talleres, and they have managed just one win in their last five across all competitions, a 0-0 result against Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores that was recorded as a win.

Independiente Rivadavia arrive with some momentum. A 3-1 win over Banfield last time out gave Berti's squad a confidence boost after a difficult patch that included a heavy 5-0 defeat to Rosario Central earlier in October.

The two clubs have met three times in recent Liga Profesional history, with results split between wins and draws. Neither side has dominated this fixture, which adds uncertainty to the Super Cup encounter.

With both coaches looking to make an impression in cup competition, this match carries genuine stakes beyond the league table. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

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