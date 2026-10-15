Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa Libertadores
team-logoEstudiantes
team-logoFlamengo
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Estudiantes vs Flamengo: Worldwide Copa Libertadores broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Estudiantes vs Flamengo
Estudiantes
Flamengo
Copa Libertadores

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Telefe

telefe.com

Australia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Brazil

CazéTV

youtube.com/@CazeTV

Canada

fuboTV Canada

fubo.tv

Chad

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Colombia

ESPN

espn.com

Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo DR)

StarTimes

startimes.com.cn

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

France (via International / Onefootball)

OneFootball

onefootball.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Italy

Como TV

comotv.com

Mexico

ESPN

espn.com.mx

Nigeria

StarTimes

startimes.com.cn

Peru

ESPN

espn.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa

StarTimes

startimes.com.cn

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United States (USA)

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Uruguay

ESPN

espn.com

Venezuela

ESPN

espn.com

Yemen

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

How to watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Estudiantes and Flamengo will kick off at 16 Oct 2026, 01:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes vs Flamengo Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Medina

Alexander Medina has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Estudiantes. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Flamengo manager Leonardo Jardim has similarly kept his team selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed for the away squad. Full team news for both sides will follow as official information is released.

Form

EST

EST - Form

COR
W0-1
LAN
L2-1
CAP
L1-0
GIM
W3-0
CEC
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FLA

FLA - Form

COR
W2-1
INV
D1-1
BGT
W2-1
SAN
D2-2
FLU
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Estudiantes head into this fixture with two wins, two losses, and one draw from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Central Cordoba de Santiago in the Liga Profesional, while a 3-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza earlier in the run reflects their attacking output. A 1-0 Copa Argentina defeat to Club Atletico Platense is the low point of that sequence. Across those five matches, Estudiantes scored seven goals and conceded four.

Flamengo have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Fluminense, and a 2-1 victory over Red Bull Bragantino earlier in the run reflects their domestic consistency. The one dropped point came in a 2-2 draw with Santos. Flamengo scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

EstudiantesDrawFlamengo
0
1
3
Copa Libertadores
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
1
Estudiantes badge
Estudiantes
EST
0
FT
Copa Libertadores
Estudiantes badge
Estudiantes
EST
1
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
1
FT
Copa Libertadores
Estudiantes badge
Estudiantes
EST
1
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
0
FT
Copa Libertadores
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
2
Estudiantes badge
Estudiantes
EST
1
FT
3Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored2/4

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-0 to Flamengo in a Copa Libertadores fixture played in May 2026. Across the last four recorded encounters in the competition, Flamengo have won two, Estudiantes one, and one match ended level, with the sides having met twice in both the 2025 and 2026 editions of the Copa Libertadores.

Standings

Grp. A

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
6510142+1216
W
W
W
D
W
2
EstudiantesEstudiantesEST
623165+19
W
L
D
D
W
3
Independiente MedellinIndependiente MedellinIME
6213611-57
L
W
L
W
L
4
Cusco FCCusco FCCUS
6015412-81
L
L
D
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals
Qualification to Copa Sudamericana Final stage

In Copa Libertadores Group A, Flamengo currently sit first while Estudiantes are second, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between the top two sides in the group.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google