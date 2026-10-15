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How to watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Copa Libertadores - Semi Finals 15 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Estudiantes and Flamengo will kick off at 16 Oct 2026, 01:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Alexander Medina has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Estudiantes. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Flamengo manager Leonardo Jardim has similarly kept his team selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed for the away squad. Full team news for both sides will follow as official information is released.

Form

Estudiantes head into this fixture with two wins, two losses, and one draw from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Central Cordoba de Santiago in the Liga Profesional, while a 3-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza earlier in the run reflects their attacking output. A 1-0 Copa Argentina defeat to Club Atletico Platense is the low point of that sequence. Across those five matches, Estudiantes scored seven goals and conceded four.

Flamengo have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Fluminense, and a 2-1 victory over Red Bull Bragantino earlier in the run reflects their domestic consistency. The one dropped point came in a 2-2 draw with Santos. Flamengo scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-0 to Flamengo in a Copa Libertadores fixture played in May 2026. Across the last four recorded encounters in the competition, Flamengo have won two, Estudiantes one, and one match ended level, with the sides having met twice in both the 2025 and 2026 editions of the Copa Libertadores.

Standings

Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Flamengo FLA 6 5 1 0 14 2 +12 16 W W W D W 2 Estudiantes EST 6 2 3 1 6 5 +1 9 W L D D W 3 Independiente Medellin IME 6 2 1 3 6 11 -5 7 L W L W L 4 Cusco FC CUS 6 0 1 5 4 12 -8 1 L L D L L Qualification to 1/8 finals Qualification to Copa Sudamericana Final stage

In Copa Libertadores Group A, Flamengo currently sit first while Estudiantes are second, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between the top two sides in the group.