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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
team-logoEquatorial Guinea
team-logoZimbabwe
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Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Equatorial Guinea vs. Zimbabwe live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Equatorial Guinea vs Zimbabwe
Equatorial Guinea
Zimbabwe
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Zimbabwe in live Africa Cup of Nations Qualification action today.

How to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Zimbabwe with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaAzam Sports 3 HD
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 3

Equatorial Guinea host Zimbabwe in a Africa Cup of Nations Qualification fixture, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Group E.

Equatorial Guinea come into this match having won their last qualifier against Sierra Leone, but their qualification campaign remains fragile after a heavy defeat to DR Congo. Vincenzo Alberto Annese's side will be eager to build on that momentum and consolidate their standing at home.

Zimbabwe arrive in decent shape. Ramon Catala's men beat Sierra Leone in their most recent qualifier and have shown they can grind out results on the road, picking up wins against India and Zambia in recent months.

The Warriors sit second in Group E, a point ahead of their hosts, which gives this fixture added weight. A win for Zimbabwe would further distance them from Equatorial Guinea in the standings, while the home side cannot afford to fall further behind.

With both teams having split their opening two qualifiers, this match has real consequences for who controls their own destiny in the group. Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Team news & squads

Equatorial Guinea vs Zimbabwe Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Annese

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