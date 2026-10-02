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CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoEl Salvador
team-logoJamaica
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El Salvador vs Jamaica: Worldwide CONCACAF Nations League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
El Salvador vs Jamaica
El Salvador
Jamaica
CONCACAF Nations League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch El Salvador vs Jamaica with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between El Salvador and Jamaica will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 03:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch El Salvador vs Jamaica today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

El Salvador have not yet confirmed their squad or lineup ahead of this fixture. Updates on any injuries or suspensions will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Jamaica have also not released official team news at this stage. Full squad and lineup information will follow in due course.

Form

SLV

SLV - Form

MAR
W0-1
KOR
L1-0
QAT
D0-0
MAR
W3-1
GTM
L6-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
JAM

JAM - Form

IND
W2-0
NGA
L0-3
RSA
L0-1
GTM
W3-2
HON
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

El Salvador have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 6-0 defeat to Guatemala in the CONCACAF Nations League, following an earlier 3-1 win over Martinique in the same competition. A goalless draw with Qatar and a 1-0 loss to the Republic of Korea also feature in that run. Across the five matches, El Salvador scored five goals and conceded eight.

Jamaica have won two, lost three, and drawn none of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League, though they beat Guatemala 3-2 in the match before that. Friendly defeats to South Africa and Nigeria, alongside a 2-0 win over India, complete the run. Jamaica scored five goals and conceded six across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

El SalvadorDrawJamaica
1
4
0
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
Jamaica badge
Jamaica
JAM
1
El Salvador badge
El Salvador
SLV
1
FT
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
El Salvador badge
El Salvador
SLV
1
Jamaica badge
Jamaica
JAM
1
FT
CONCACAF Gold Cup
El Salvador badge
El Salvador
SLV
0
Jamaica badge
Jamaica
JAM
0
FT
CONCACAF Nations League Qualification
El Salvador badge
El Salvador
SLV
2
Jamaica badge
Jamaica
JAM
0
FT
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Jamaica badge
Jamaica
JAM
1
El Salvador badge
El Salvador
SLV
1
FT
5Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in a World Cup Qualification fixture in March 2022, which ended 1-1 with Jamaica as the home team. Across the last five head-to-head matches, El Salvador have won two and Jamaica have won none, with three matches ending level. El Salvador's victories came in a 2019 CONCACAF Nations League Qualification match and are the only wins recorded across that five-game span.

Standings

A Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SurinameSurinameSUR
220053+26
W
W
2
GuatemalaGuatemalaGTM
210183+53
W
L
3
HondurasHondurasHON
21013303
W
L
4
JamaicaJamaicaJAM
21013303
L
W
5
El SalvadorEl SalvadorSLV
210137-43
L
W
6
MartiniqueMartiniqueMAR
200225-30
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group A2, Jamaica sit fourth and El Salvador fifth, placing both teams in the lower reaches of the table where the risk of relegation is a real concern. A win for either side would provide vital breathing room in the group.

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