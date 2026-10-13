International Coverage

How to watch East Bengal FC vs Al Shorta with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 09:45

Today's game between East Bengal FC and Al Shorta will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 14:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch East Bengal FC vs Al Shorta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for East Bengal FC has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Full squad and injury information will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Al Shorta have also not released official team news at this stage. Updates on their squad, any absences, and their expected lineup will follow once confirmed.

Form

East Bengal FC have recorded two wins, two draws, and one draw across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring six goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Al-Hussein SC in the AFC Champions League Two. They also picked up victories against Inter Kashi and Mumbai City FC, both by a 2-1 scoreline, showing they are capable of winning away from home.

Al Shorta have been in solid form, winning three of their last five matches and drawing the other two, keeping two clean sheets in the process. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Al Talaba in the Iraqi Premier League. Before that, they beat Al Kahrabaa 2-0 and claimed a 1-0 win over Al-Seeb in the AFC Champions League Two. They have conceded just once across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for East Bengal FC and Al Shorta. This fixture may represent a first meeting between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

Grp. D Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Al Shorta ALS 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 2 Al-Hussein SC ALH 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 D 3 East Bengal FC EBL 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 D 4 Al-Seeb ALS 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group D of the AFC Champions League Two, Al Shorta sit top of the table, while East Bengal FC are in third place. That gap in positions means East Bengal need points from this fixture to stay in contention, while Al Shorta can consolidate their place at the summit with a positive result.