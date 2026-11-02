How to watch East Bengal FC vs Al-Seeb with a VPN

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 08:45

East Bengal FC host Al-Seeb in the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Group D and keep their continental hopes alive.

The two clubs met just weeks ago in the reverse fixture, playing out a goalless draw that left neither side fully satisfied. A repeat stalemate would do little for either team's ambitions at this stage of the competition.

East Bengal arrive in reasonable domestic form, having won back-to-back Super League matches before this fixture. A 5-1 win over Inter Kashi and a 4-0 dismantling of Churchill Brothers showed the Indian side can score freely when confidence is high, though a 3-2 defeat to Al Shorta in the continental competition earlier this month remains a concern.

Al-Seeb's continental form tells a more difficult story. The Omani club have lost all three of their AFC Champions League Two matches outside of the draw with East Bengal, conceding four goals without reply against Al-Hussein SC and Al Shorta. Their domestic form offers some relief, with a 2-0 win over Sohar their most recent result.

With East Bengal sitting third and Al-Seeb fourth in Group D, the stakes are clear. Neither team can afford another draw if they want to remain genuine contenders for progression.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch East Bengal FC vs Al-Seeb.

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