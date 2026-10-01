International Coverage

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How to watch Dominican Republic vs Haiti with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Dominican Republic and Haiti will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 01:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Dominican Republic vs Haiti today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Dominican Republic ahead of this fixture. Updates on their squad and likely lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Haiti are similarly without confirmed injury or suspension information at this stage. Further squad updates are expected to be released in the build-up to the game.

Form

Dominican Republic come into this match with back-to-back wins in the CONCACAF Nations League, defeating Nicaragua 3-2 and then Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 in their most recent outing. Those results follow a mixed stretch that included a 4-2 defeat to Panama and two draws — 1-1 against Cuba and 2-2 against El Salvador — in friendly competition. Across their last five matches, Los Quisqueyanos have scored nine goals and conceded eight, showing an attacking willingness balanced by some defensive vulnerability.

Haiti have also won their last two Nations League matches, beating Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 before a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica. Before that Nations League run, their form was shaped by the World Cup group stage, where they lost all three fixtures — 1-0 to Scotland, 3-0 to Brazil, and 4-2 to Morocco. In total across their last five games, Les Grenadiers have scored seven goals and conceded nine, with their recent Nations League performances suggesting a side that has regrouped well since the summer.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited but favours Dominican Republic. The most recent meeting came in a 2015 friendly, which Dominican Republic won 1-0. Before that, they beat Haiti 3-1 in a 2013 friendly. Across both recorded meetings, Dominican Republic have won twice, scoring four goals and conceding one.

Standings

A Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Curacao CUW 2 2 0 0 10 4 +6 6 W W 2 Haiti HAI 2 2 0 0 5 2 +3 6 W W 3 Dominican Republic DOM 2 2 0 0 5 3 +2 6 W W 4 Trinidad and Tobago T/T 2 0 0 2 3 5 -2 0 L L 5 Costa Rica CRC 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0 L L 6 Nicaragua NIC 2 0 0 2 3 9 -6 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group A, Dominican Republic currently sit third while Haiti are second. The gap between the two sides makes this a direct contest for positioning in the upper half of the group.