How to watch Dominican Republic U17 vs Montenegro U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 1 21 Nov 2026 - 09:30

Dominican Republic U17 and Montenegro U17 meet in Group J of the FIFA World Cup U17, with both sides looking to make their mark on the global stage.

For the Dominican Republic, this is a chance to announce themselves against European opposition on football's biggest youth platform. Information on their recent form is limited, but the occasion itself carries weight for a nation still building its presence in international youth football.

Montenegro arrive having endured a difficult run of results. Their most recent outing ended in a 6-3 defeat to Poland U17 in European Championship qualification, and they have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions.

The one bright spot in that sequence was a 1-0 win over Ukraine U17, a result that showed Montenegro are capable of producing a disciplined performance when the moment demands it.

Neither side enters this fixture with momentum on their side, which makes the contest genuinely open. For Montenegro, a positive result would go some way to steadying a difficult few months.

For information on how to watch this World Cup U17 fixture live, see the details below.

Team news & squads