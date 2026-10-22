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Europa League
team-logoDinamo Zagreb
Stadion Maksimir
team-logoNEC Nijmegen
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Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen
Dinamo Zagreb
NEC Nijmegen
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+

Disney+

Austria

RTL+

RTL+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV (YouTube)

Canada

DAZN

DAZN

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN

ESPN

Croatia

Arena Sport

Arena Sport

Denmark

Disney+

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

France

Canal+

Canal+

Germany

RTL+

RTL+

Great Britain

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

Greece

MagentaSport

MagentaSport

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Italy

Sky Sport

Sky Sport

Mexico

ViX

ViX

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport

Norway

Viaplay

Viaplay

Peru

ESPN

ESPN

Poland

Polsat Box Go

Polsat Box Go

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+

Disney+

USA

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Stadion Maksimir

Today's game between Dinamo Zagreb and NEC Nijmegen will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Kovacevic

Mario Kovacevic takes charge of Dinamo Zagreb for this Europa League home fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Dick Schreuder names his NEC Nijmegen side for the trip to Croatia, with team news also yet to be confirmed. Further squad details will be provided as they become available ahead of the match.

Form

DZG

DZG - Form

NKL
W3-2
VUK
W0-4
HAS
L2-1
AND
W1-0
SLA
W1-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NEC

NEC - Form

JUV
L5-0
GAE
D1-1
AJX
D1-1
LES
D1-1
SIT
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Dinamo Zagreb have won four and lost one of their last five competitive matches, placing them in strong recent form heading into this fixture. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-1 win over Slaven in the HNL, and they also beat Anderlecht 1-0 in the Europa League. The only blemish in that run was a 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split. Across five matches, Dinamo have scored 13 goals and conceded eight.

NEC Nijmegen have drawn four and lost one of their last five games, failing to win in that entire period. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie, and they also drew 1-1 with Levski Sofia in the Europa League. The standout result in that run was a 5-0 defeat to Juventus in Europe. NEC have scored five goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Dinamo ZagrebDrawNEC Nijmegen
1
0
0
Europa League
Dinamo Zagreb badge
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
3
NEC Nijmegen badge
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
2
FT
3Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League on October 23, 2008, when Dinamo Zagreb beat NEC Nijmegen 3-2 at Stadion Maksimir. Dinamo hold a perfect record across the one fixture in the dataset, with three goals scored and two conceded.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Dinamo Zagreb sit 14th in the Europa League standings, placing them within reach of the automatic qualification positions, while NEC Nijmegen are down in 27th, making this match a must-improve fixture for the Dutch side if they are to push up the table.

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