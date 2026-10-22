International Coverage

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Maksimir

Today's game between Dinamo Zagreb and NEC Nijmegen will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Mario Kovacevic takes charge of Dinamo Zagreb for this Europa League home fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Dick Schreuder names his NEC Nijmegen side for the trip to Croatia, with team news also yet to be confirmed. Further squad details will be provided as they become available ahead of the match.

Form

Dinamo Zagreb have won four and lost one of their last five competitive matches, placing them in strong recent form heading into this fixture. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-1 win over Slaven in the HNL, and they also beat Anderlecht 1-0 in the Europa League. The only blemish in that run was a 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split. Across five matches, Dinamo have scored 13 goals and conceded eight.

NEC Nijmegen have drawn four and lost one of their last five games, failing to win in that entire period. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie, and they also drew 1-1 with Levski Sofia in the Europa League. The standout result in that run was a 5-0 defeat to Juventus in Europe. NEC have scored five goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League on October 23, 2008, when Dinamo Zagreb beat NEC Nijmegen 3-2 at Stadion Maksimir. Dinamo hold a perfect record across the one fixture in the dataset, with three goals scored and two conceded.

Standings

Dinamo Zagreb sit 14th in the Europa League standings, placing them within reach of the automatic qualification positions, while NEC Nijmegen are down in 27th, making this match a must-improve fixture for the Dutch side if they are to push up the table.