How to watch Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots NFL Munich Game LIVE: Online streams, TV channels and kick-off time at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots kick-off time

The Detroit Lions take on the New England Patriots at the Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany), home of soccer powerhouse Bayern Munich, during Week 10 of the NFL regular season.

It's the eighth encounter of the 2026 NFL International Series, following on from recent games in London, Melbourne, Rio de Janiero, Paris and Madrid, and marks the sixth-ever NFL regular season game hosted in Germany. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT (2.30pm GMT).

The Lions (6-2), who arrive in Germany on the back of four straight victories, are aiming to stay in the race for the NFC North crown. New England (5-4) look to bounce back from a heavy 45-27 loss to Green Bay last week.

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Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Team News

Both teams enter the Week 10 international fixture dealing with significant injury concerns and roster adjustments.

Detroit Lions Team News

Defensive Reinforcements and Setbacks : Edge rusher DJ Wonnum (concussion) returned to practice on Wednesday and is expected to clear protocol in time to play, providing a major boost to a pass rush where he is tied with Aidan Hutchinson for second on the team with 5.0 sacks. Conversely, All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph (knee) has been ruled out as he continues his ramp-up from the Physically Unable to Perform list, and starting cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) has only a "way outside shot" to suit up.

: Edge rusher DJ Wonnum (concussion) returned to practice on Wednesday and is expected to clear protocol in time to play, providing a major boost to a pass rush where he is tied with Aidan Hutchinson for second on the team with 5.0 sacks. Conversely, All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph (knee) has been ruled out as he continues his ramp-up from the Physically Unable to Perform list, and starting cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) has only a "way outside shot" to suit up. Secondary Trade Addition : To offset injuries in the defensive backfield, general manager Brad Holmes acquired veteran safety Andre Cisco from the New York Jets ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Cisco is available to provide immediate depth alongside Brian Branch.

: To offset injuries in the defensive backfield, general manager Brad Holmes acquired veteran safety Andre Cisco from the New York Jets ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Cisco is available to provide immediate depth alongside Brian Branch. Offensive Line Updates : Starting left guard Christian Mahogany is returning to first-team practice reps this week after being benched for the entire Dolphins game due to a violation of team rules. Starting center Cade Mays (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and is considered doubtful at best to play in Munich.

: Starting left guard Christian Mahogany is returning to first-team practice reps this week after being benched for the entire Dolphins game due to a violation of team rules. Starting center Cade Mays (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and is considered doubtful at best to play in Munich. Linebacker Depth: Starting linebacker Jack Campbell (neck) and reserve Jimmy Rolder (hamstring) were recently placed on injured reserve, leaving Detroit's linebacking corps thin after the team opted not to add at the position before the trade deadline.

New England Patriots Team News

A.J. Brown Travel Status : Star wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee/ankle) is travelling with the team to Germany, though head coach Mike Vrabel noted that making the trip does not guarantee he will play. Brown has missed recent action, and fellow receiver Romeo Doubs remains on injured reserve, leaving quarterback Drake Maye heavily reliant on DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Mack Hollins if Brown cannot go.

: Star wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee/ankle) is travelling with the team to Germany, though head coach Mike Vrabel noted that making the trip does not guarantee he will play. Brown has missed recent action, and fellow receiver Romeo Doubs remains on injured reserve, leaving quarterback Drake Maye heavily reliant on DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Mack Hollins if Brown cannot go. Backfield Crisis : Starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a plantaris tendon injury in the back of his knee during Sunday's loss to the Packers and is expected to miss multiple weeks. With backup TreVeyon Henderson also sidelined recently due to an illness, New England opened the 21-day practice window for fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) on Wednesday to bolster their thinned-out backfield.

: Starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a plantaris tendon injury in the back of his knee during Sunday's loss to the Packers and is expected to miss multiple weeks. With backup TreVeyon Henderson also sidelined recently due to an illness, New England opened the 21-day practice window for fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) on Wednesday to bolster their thinned-out backfield. Offensive Line Attrition : The Patriots' offensive front has been decimated by injuries. Starting left guard Ben Brown suffered his third knee injury of the season against Green Bay and is expected to miss the Munich game, joining starting guards Mike Onwenu (ankle) and Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve. Veteran guard Greg Van Roten has returned to practice on a limited basis and is a candidate to be activated from IR before Sunday.

: The Patriots' offensive front has been decimated by injuries. Starting left guard Ben Brown suffered his third knee injury of the season against Green Bay and is expected to miss the Munich game, joining starting guards Mike Onwenu (ankle) and Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve. Veteran guard Greg Van Roten has returned to practice on a limited basis and is a candidate to be activated from IR before Sunday. Secondary Concerns: Cornerback Carlton Davis III exited the Week 9 defeat with a neck injury and is being monitored closely this week after his replacement, rookie Karon Prunty, struggled in coverage.

Detroit Lions DET Form New England Patriots NE DET DET NE NE All Games All Games Miami Dolphins MIA 9 19 Detroit Lions DET W Detroit Lions DET 19 15 Minnesota Vikings MIN W Detroit Lions DET 20 17 Green Bay Packers GB W Arizona Cardinals ARZ 21 45 Detroit Lions DET W Carolina Panthers CAR 32 26 Detroit Lions DET L Matches played 5 Points scored 129 All Games All Games New England Patriots NE 27 45 Green Bay Packers GB L Miami Dolphins MIA 19 24 New England Patriots NE W Chicago Bears CHI 30 24 New England Patriots NE L New England Patriots NE 26 19 New York Jets NYJ W New England Patriots NE 45 17 Las Vegas Raiders LVR W Matches played 5 Points scored 146

Head to Head Draw 1 0 4 NFL New England Patriots NE 29 Detroit Lions DET 0 FT NFL Preseason Detroit Lions DET 3 New England Patriots NE 31 FT NFL Detroit Lions DET 26 New England Patriots NE 10 FT NFL Preseason Detroit Lions DET 28 New England Patriots NE 30 FT NFL New England Patriots NE 34 Detroit Lions DET 9 FT 66 Points scored 134

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