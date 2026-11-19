Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick-off time

The Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan) during Week 11 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 22 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

Detroit (7-2) are aiming for a sixth straight win despite losing star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending torn ACL. They host Tampa Bay (3-6), whose NFC South playoff hopes hinge on their top-ranked run defence slowing down NFL rushing leader Jahmyr Gibbs.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports+

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

Detroit Lions Team News

Detroit return from a 35-10 victory over New England in Munich riding a five-game win streak and sitting atop the NFC North.

Defensive Reinforcements & Absences : The Lions are adjusting to life without star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (Out, ACL) and linebacker Jack Campbell (IR, neck). However, All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph has been activated from the PUP list and is expected to make his season debut against Tampa Bay.

: The Lions are adjusting to life without star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (Out, ACL) and linebacker Jack Campbell (IR, neck). However, All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph has been activated from the PUP list and is expected to make his season debut against Tampa Bay. Secondary & Line Status : Cornerbacks D.J. Reed (hip) and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (shoulder) were limited in Wednesday's walkthrough, along with corner Khalil Dorsey. Center Cade Mays (ankle) is doubtful after missing practice, leaving Juice Scruggs in line to fill in.

: Cornerbacks D.J. Reed (hip) and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (shoulder) were limited in Wednesday's walkthrough, along with corner Khalil Dorsey. Center Cade Mays (ankle) is doubtful after missing practice, leaving Juice Scruggs in line to fill in. Roster Additions: To bolster their pass rush following Hutchinson's injury, Detroit claimed edge defender Tyrus Wheat off waivers from Dallas and plans to give 2025 sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein his NFL debut. Meanwhile, Jared Goff (chest), Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib), and Brian Branch (hip) were all removed from the injury report.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

Coming off their Week 10 bye, Tampa Bay are looking to snap out of a 3-6 start where all six of their losses have come by a single score.

Quarterback Uncertainty : Baker Mayfield (foot/right thumb) sat out Wednesday's practice after suffering a foot sprain in Week 9 against Chicago, though he was seen out of his walking boot and participated on Thursday. Head coach Todd Bowles noted a final decision will wait until Friday; if Mayfield cannot go, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will make his fourth start, backed up by newly signed Cooper Rush and elevated Easton Stick.

: Baker Mayfield (foot/right thumb) sat out Wednesday's practice after suffering a foot sprain in Week 9 against Chicago, though he was seen out of his walking boot and participated on Thursday. Head coach Todd Bowles noted a final decision will wait until Friday; if Mayfield cannot go, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will make his fourth start, backed up by newly signed Cooper Rush and elevated Easton Stick. Defensive Injuries : Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby is listed as doubtful with an MCL knee injury, while star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is questionable with an ankle issue. Cornerback Josh Hayes (knee) returned to full practice on Wednesday, opening his 21-day activation window from injured reserve.

: Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby is listed as doubtful with an MCL knee injury, while star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is questionable with an ankle issue. Cornerback Josh Hayes (knee) returned to full practice on Wednesday, opening his 21-day activation window from injured reserve. Offensive Health: Left tackle Tristan Wirfs (toe) and tight end Cade Otton (thumb) practiced in full, leaving the Buccaneers' ground game, led by workhorse back Bucky Irving, at full strength.

Detroit Lions DET Form Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DET DET TB TB All Games All Games Detroit Lions DET 35 10 New England Patriots NE W Miami Dolphins MIA 9 19 Detroit Lions DET W Detroit Lions DET 19 15 Minnesota Vikings MIN W Detroit Lions DET 20 17 Green Bay Packers GB W Arizona Cardinals ARZ 21 45 Detroit Lions DET W Matches played 5 Points scored 138 All Games All Games Chicago Bears CHI 27 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB L Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 16 0 Atlanta Falcons ATL W Carolina Panthers CAR 13 43 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB W Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 19 26 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT L Dallas Cowboys DAL 16 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB W Matches played 5 Points scored 126

Head to Head Draw 3 0 2 NFL Detroit Lions DET 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 9 FT NFL Detroit Lions DET 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 20 FT NFL Detroit Lions DET 31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 23 FT NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 6 Detroit Lions DET 20 FT NFL Detroit Lions DET 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 47 FT 98 Points scored 105

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks