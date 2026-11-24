Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears kick-off time

The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan) in a huge all NFC North Thanksgiving Day showdown, during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Thursday, November 26 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

Detroit (8-2) lock horns with divisional rivals, Chicago (8-2), with sole possession of first place in the NFC North up for grabs. Bears head coach Ben Johnson is seeking his first victory against his former team.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

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Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears Team News

Detroit Lions Team News

Pass-Rush Adjustments Without Hutchinson : Detroit played its first game without star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (out for the season on Injured Reserve with a torn ACL suffered in Germany) against Tampa Bay. Edge rusher D.J. Wonnum stepped up to earn a game ball in the win, helping a defense that ranks third in the NFL in points allowed since Week 5 (15.5 PPG).

: Detroit played its first game without star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (out for the season on Injured Reserve with a torn ACL suffered in Germany) against Tampa Bay. Edge rusher D.J. Wonnum stepped up to earn a game ball in the win, helping a defense that ranks third in the NFL in points allowed since Week 5 (15.5 PPG). Secondary Reinforcements & Concerns : Safety Kerby Joseph made his 2026 season debut against the Buccaneers after returning from a knee injury, adding depth alongside safety Chuck Clark. However, starting cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) was inactive in Week 11, and cornerback Khalil Dorsey exited Sunday's game with a wrist injury. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (shoulder) also remains questionable.

: Safety Kerby Joseph made his 2026 season debut against the Buccaneers after returning from a knee injury, adding depth alongside safety Chuck Clark. However, starting cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) was inactive in Week 11, and cornerback Khalil Dorsey exited Sunday's game with a wrist injury. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (shoulder) also remains questionable. Offensive Line & Linebacker Setbacks : Starting center Cade Mays (ankle) was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday, testing Detroit's interior protection on a short week. Starting linebacker Jack Campbell remains on IR with a neck injury sustained on November 1, though he has regained movement and is targeting a potential return in December.

: Starting center Cade Mays (ankle) was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday, testing Detroit's interior protection on a short week. Starting linebacker Jack Campbell remains on IR with a neck injury sustained on November 1, though he has regained movement and is targeting a potential return in December. Offensive Rhythm: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL in rushing and has surpassed 1,000 yards on the season, while quarterback Jared Goff threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns against Tampa Bay behind an offensive line that posted the fifth-lowest sack rate in Week 11 (3.4%).

Chicago Bears Team News

Dominant Defensive Front : Midseason addition Jeffery Simmons (DT) has transformed Chicago's pass rush, recording three of the Bears' six sacks against New Orleans and five sacks in three games with the team. Paired with defensive end Montez Sweat, who notched a safety in Week 11, Chicago generated five sacks on four-man rushes against the Saints. Simmons managed a knee issue last week but played without an injury designation on Sunday.

: Midseason addition Jeffery Simmons (DT) has transformed Chicago's pass rush, recording three of the Bears' six sacks against New Orleans and five sacks in three games with the team. Paired with defensive end Montez Sweat, who notched a safety in Week 11, Chicago generated five sacks on four-man rushes against the Saints. Simmons managed a knee issue last week but played without an injury designation on Sunday. Secondary & Line Depth : Starting nickel/cornerback Kyler Gordon missed Week 11 with a shoulder injury and faces a tight turnaround to be cleared for Thursday. On the offensive line, left tackle Braxton Jones (knee) remains on IR, while second-year tackle Ozzy Trapilo is nearing a return to action.

: Starting nickel/cornerback Kyler Gordon missed Week 11 with a shoulder injury and faces a tight turnaround to be cleared for Thursday. On the offensive line, left tackle Braxton Jones (knee) remains on IR, while second-year tackle Ozzy Trapilo is nearing a return to action. Skill Position Updates : Wide receiver Luther Burden III cleared concussion protocol and played in Week 11 alongside Rome Odunze and tight end Colston Loveland. In the backfield, D'Andre Swift leads the rotation, while backup running back Roschon Johnson exited Sunday's game with an ankle injury.

: Wide receiver Luther Burden III cleared concussion protocol and played in Week 11 alongside Rome Odunze and tight end Colston Loveland. In the backfield, D'Andre Swift leads the rotation, while backup running back Roschon Johnson exited Sunday's game with an ankle injury. Front-Running Formula: Quarterback Caleb Williams has not trailed in a single game since returning from a hamstring injury five weeks ago. Despite occasional uneven stretches on offense, Chicago enters Ford Field as slight road favorites (-2.5) due to its defensive surge and Detroit's short-week injury attrition.

Detroit Lions DET Form Chicago Bears CHI DET DET CHI CHI All Games All Games Detroit Lions DET 31 21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB W Detroit Lions DET 35 10 New England Patriots NE W Miami Dolphins MIA 9 19 Detroit Lions DET W Detroit Lions DET 19 15 Minnesota Vikings MIN W Detroit Lions DET 20 17 Green Bay Packers GB W Matches played 5 Points scored 124 All Games All Games Chicago Bears CHI 21 13 New Orleans Saints NO W Chicago Bears CHI 27 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB W Seattle Seahawks SEA 17 34 Chicago Bears CHI W Chicago Bears CHI 30 24 New England Patriots NE W Atlanta Falcons ATL 23 31 Chicago Bears CHI W Matches played 5 Points scored 143

Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NFL Chicago Bears CHI 16 Detroit Lions DET 19 FT NFL Detroit Lions DET 52 Chicago Bears CHI 21 FT NFL Chicago Bears CHI 17 Detroit Lions DET 34 FT NFL Detroit Lions DET 23 Chicago Bears CHI 20 FT NFL Chicago Bears CHI 28 Detroit Lions DET 13 FT 141 Points scored 102

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks