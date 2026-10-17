International Coverage

How to watch Derby County vs Stoke City with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 11 17 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Pride Park

Today's game between Derby County and Stoke City will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Derby County vs Stoke City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Derby County are managed by John Eustace, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as further details emerge.

Stoke City head into the match under Mark Robins, but the away side's squad details are similarly unconfirmed. Any changes to personnel will be reflected here once official information is released.

Form

Derby's last five Championship matches have produced one draw, one draw, and three defeats, a run that underlines the scale of their current problems. Their most recent outing ended in a heavy 4-1 loss to Queens Park Rangers, and they have also fallen to Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion during this stretch. Across the five games, Derby scored four goals and conceded nine, a defensive record that will concern Eustace. The Rams' only positive result was a 1-1 draw with Wrexham.

Stoke have been more consistent, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Championship fixtures. Robins' side won away at Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United during this run, showing an ability to perform on the road. Their sole defeat came against Middlesbrough, a 3-2 loss in their most recent match. Stoke scored seven goals in those five games and conceded eight, with their away record standing out as a particular strength.

Head-to-Head Record

Recent meetings between Derby and Stoke have been closely contested, with results swinging between both clubs. Derby won the most recent Championship encounter between the two sides 2-0 at Pride Park in April 2026, but Stoke had claimed a 3-1 victory when the sides met earlier in the 2025-26 season. Across the last four competitive fixtures, each club has recorded two wins, and the head-to-head record offers little indication of a clear favourite heading into this match.

Standings

In the Championship table, Derby County are positioned in 23rd place while Stoke City sit in 8th, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of these two clubs at this point in the season.