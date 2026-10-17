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Championship
team-logoDerby County
Pride Park
team-logoStoke City
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Derby County vs Stoke City: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Derby County vs Stoke City
Derby County
Stoke City
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

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Broadcaster

Homepage

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United Kingdom

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Uruguay

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How to watch Derby County vs Stoke City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 11
Pride Park

Today's game between Derby County and Stoke City will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Derby County vs Stoke City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Derby County vs Stoke City Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Eustace

Derby County are managed by John Eustace, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as further details emerge.

Stoke City head into the match under Mark Robins, but the away side's squad details are similarly unconfirmed. Any changes to personnel will be reflected here once official information is released.

Form

DER

DER - Form

WBA
L0-1
BIR
L1-2
BUR
D1-1
WRE
D1-1
QPR
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
STK

STK - Form

CAC
D1-1
WAT
W1-2
SHU
W2-1
BOL
W1-2
MID
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Derby's last five Championship matches have produced one draw, one draw, and three defeats, a run that underlines the scale of their current problems. Their most recent outing ended in a heavy 4-1 loss to Queens Park Rangers, and they have also fallen to Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion during this stretch. Across the five games, Derby scored four goals and conceded nine, a defensive record that will concern Eustace. The Rams' only positive result was a 1-1 draw with Wrexham.

Stoke have been more consistent, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Championship fixtures. Robins' side won away at Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United during this run, showing an ability to perform on the road. Their sole defeat came against Middlesbrough, a 3-2 loss in their most recent match. Stoke scored seven goals in those five games and conceded eight, with their away record standing out as a particular strength.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Derby CountyDrawStoke City
2
1
2
Championship
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
2
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
0
FT
Championship
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
3
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
1
FT
Championship
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
0
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
0
FT
Championship
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
2
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
3
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
0
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Recent meetings between Derby and Stoke have been closely contested, with results swinging between both clubs. Derby won the most recent Championship encounter between the two sides 2-0 at Pride Park in April 2026, but Stoke had claimed a 3-1 victory when the sides met earlier in the 2025-26 season. Across the last four competitive fixtures, each club has recorded two wins, and the head-to-head record offers little indication of a clear favourite heading into this match.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106312014+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
105412912+1719
W
D
D
W
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511711+617
W
W
D
W
L
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
10451159+617
W
D
D
D
D
6
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
105231815+317
W
L
L
W
W
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
106222110+1116
W
W
L
W
W
9
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141716+116
L
W
W
W
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
12
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
13
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
103521013-314
D
D
L
D
D
14
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
103341414012
L
W
L
L
W
16
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
93241213-111
W
L
D
D
W
17
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
10325717-1011
L
L
L
W
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
103071720-39
L
L
L
L
W
21
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
10136919-106
L
D
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118820-124
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Derby County are positioned in 23rd place while Stoke City sit in 8th, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of these two clubs at this point in the season.

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