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CONCACAF Central American Cup
team-logoDeportivo Saprissa
team-logoFirpo
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Watch Deportivo Saprissa vs. Firpo live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Deportivo Saprissa vs Firpo
Deportivo Saprissa
Firpo
CONCACAF Central American Cup
United StatesParamount+

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International Coverage

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Disney+

Dominican Republic

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Disney+

Ecuador

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El Salvador

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Guatemala

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Disney+

Haiti

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Honduras

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Nicaragua

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Panama

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Paraguay

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Peru

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United States

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Venezuela

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Match Preview

Deportivo Saprissa host Firpo in the CONCACAF Central American Cup on October 28, 2026, with the Costa Rican side looking to build on a competition that has yet to produce a goal between these two teams.

The sides met just six days ago in El Salvador, playing out a 0-0 draw in the first leg. Saprissa now have the chance to settle the tie on home soil, though their domestic form gives little cause for confidence.

The Costa Ricans have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 defeat to Deportiva San Carlos on October 25. A 6-0 win over Sporting FC earlier in that run shows the quality is there, but the inconsistency has been hard to ignore.

Firpo arrive in reasonable shape. The Salvadoran club drew 1-1 with CD Platense Municipal in their most recent Primera Division outing and have shown they are difficult to break down, as the scoreless first leg confirmed.

Saprissa's home advantage and regional pedigree make them the natural favourites, but Firpo have earned the right to be taken seriously after proving competitive in the first meeting.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this CONCACAF Central American Cup fixture live.

Team news & squads


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