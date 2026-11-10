How to watch Deportivo Pereira vs America de Cali with a VPN

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Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 19 12 Nov 2026 - 16:00

Deportivo Pereira host America de Cali in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture with the table positions telling very different stories for each side.

Jose Alexis Marquez's Pereira sit 17th in the Clausura standings and are in poor form, having lost their last two league matches. A 4-3 defeat to Atletico Nacional and a 3-1 loss to Tolima have left them in a precarious position, and they badly need points at home.

America de Cali arrive in Pereira as one of the division's stronger sides, sitting second in the Clausura under David Gonzalez. Their recent run of three wins from five matches reflects a squad with genuine momentum behind them.

The visitors' last two outings have ended in goalless draws, first against Millonarios and then in the Cali derby against Deportivo Cali, so Gonzalez will be looking for his side to rediscover their attacking edge after back-to-back stalemates.

The head-to-head record leans firmly in America's favour. They have won four of the last five meetings between these clubs, including a 4-1 cup win in September 2026 and a 1-0 league victory in May 2026.

Pereira's home crowd will provide some backing, but the gulf in current league position makes this a difficult task for Marquez's side. America will be targeting a return to winning ways.

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