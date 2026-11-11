How to watch Deportivo Pasto vs Junior FC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 19 12 Nov 2026 - 17:00

Deportivo Pasto host Junior FC in a Primera A Clausura fixture that carries real weight for the visiting side, who arrive under pressure from both the table and recent results.

Diego Merino's Pasto have had a difficult run of late. They lost 5-0 to Santa Fe in their most recent match, a heavy defeat that followed a 2-1 loss to Bucaramanga, and they sit 18th in the Clausura standings with relegation a genuine threat.

Junior arrive in Pasto having beaten Cucuta 2-0 in their last outing, a result that offers some relief after a patchy stretch. Sebastian Viera's side sit 14th in the Clausura table, not in immediate danger but not comfortable either.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs has been close. Their most recent meeting ended 4-3 to Junior in May 2026, a high-scoring encounter that underlines how open these fixtures tend to be.

Both coaches will be aware of what is at stake. Pasto need points to ease relegation pressure. Junior need consistency to push up the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Deportivo Pasto vs Junior FC live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

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