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Club Friendlies
team-logoDeportivo de A Coruna
team-logoReal Madrid
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Madrid: Worldwide Club Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Madrid
Deportivo de A Coruna
Real Madrid
Club Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage-e



Country / Region

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Andorra

DAZN

dazn.com

Angola

ZAP

zap.co.ao

Anguilla

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Antigua and Barbuda

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports

directv.com.ar

Aruba

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Austria

DAZN

dazn.com

Bahrain

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Barbados

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Brazil

DAZN

dazn.com

British Virgin Islands

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

Cape Verde Islands

ZAP

zap.co.ao

Cayman Islands

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Chad

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Costa Rica

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Cuba

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Djibouti

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Dominica

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Dominican Republic

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Ecuador

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Egypt

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

El Salvador

Disney+

disneyplus.com

France

Ligue1+

ligue1.fr

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

Great Britain

DAZN

dazn.com

Grenada

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Guadeloupe

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Guatemala

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Guinea-Bissau

ZAP

zap.co.ao

Haiti

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Honduras

Disney+

disneyplus.com

International

DAZN

dazn.com

Iran

ADtv

adtv.ae

Iraq

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Ireland Republic

DAZN

dazn.com

Italy

Ligue1+

ligue1.fr

Jamaica

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Japan

U-NEXT

video.unext.jp

Jordan

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Kuwait

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Lebanon

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Libya

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Liechtenstein

DAZN

dazn.com

Martinique

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Mauritania

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Mauritius

ADtv

adtv.ae

Mexico

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Monaco

DAZN

dazn.com

Montserrat

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Morocco

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Mozambique

ZAP

zap.co.ao

New Zealand

DAZN

dazn.com

Nicaragua

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Norway

VG+

vg.no

Oman

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Palestine

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Panama

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Paraguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Puerto Rico

FOX Deportes

foxdeportes.com

Qatar

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Saint Barthelemy

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Saint Lucia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Saint Martin

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Somalia

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

South Sudan

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Spain

TV Galicia

crtvg.es

St. Vincent / Grenadines

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Sudan

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Sweden

Sport Bladet Play

aftonbladet.se

Switzerland

DAZN

dazn.com

Syria

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

São Tomé and Príncipe

ZAP

zap.co.ao

Trinidad and Tobago

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Tunisia

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

U.S. Virgin Islands

Disney+

disneyplus.com

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Sports

adtv.ae

Uruguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

USA

FOX Deportes

foxdeportes.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Yemen

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

How to watch Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Madrid with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Deportivo de A Coruna and Real Madrid will kick-off at 12 Aug 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for either side ahead of this fixture. Injury and suspension information for both Deportivo de A Coruna and Real Madrid will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Form

COR

COR - Form

OVI
D0-0
LUG
W1-0
FCP
D2-2
FIO
D1-1
GEN
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RMA

RMA - Form

SEV
W0-1
ATH
W4-2
LEG
W4-1
FIO
D2-2
FTC
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Deportivo de A Coruna come into this match with a steady pre-season record of two wins and three draws from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Genoa on August 8, and they also drew 1-1 with Fiorentina two days prior. Across those five matches, they have scored four goals and conceded four. The run includes a goalless draw with Real Oviedo and a share of the spoils against St. Pauli, suggesting a defensively cautious but competitive side.

Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 win over Ferencvaros on August 8, and they beat Leganes 4-1 in late July. Two of the five results come from last season's LaLiga campaign, including a 4-2 win over Athletic Bilbao and a 1-0 victory at Sevilla. Madrid have scored 13 goals and conceded eight across the five-match sample, reflecting an attack-minded approach under Mourinho.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Deportivo de A CorunaDrawReal Madrid
0
0
5
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
7
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
1
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
2
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
6
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
2
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
5Goals Scored21
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in LaLiga on January 21, 2018, when Real Madrid won 7-1 at the Bernabeu. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won all five, scoring 18 goals and conceding five. Deportivo's best showing in the series was a 3-2 defeat at the Bernabeu in December 2016.

Standings

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