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How to watch Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Madrid with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 12 Aug 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Deportivo de A Coruna and Real Madrid will kick-off at 12 Aug 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for either side ahead of this fixture. Injury and suspension information for both Deportivo de A Coruna and Real Madrid will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Form

Deportivo de A Coruna come into this match with a steady pre-season record of two wins and three draws from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Genoa on August 8, and they also drew 1-1 with Fiorentina two days prior. Across those five matches, they have scored four goals and conceded four. The run includes a goalless draw with Real Oviedo and a share of the spoils against St. Pauli, suggesting a defensively cautious but competitive side.

Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 win over Ferencvaros on August 8, and they beat Leganes 4-1 in late July. Two of the five results come from last season's LaLiga campaign, including a 4-2 win over Athletic Bilbao and a 1-0 victory at Sevilla. Madrid have scored 13 goals and conceded eight across the five-match sample, reflecting an attack-minded approach under Mourinho.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in LaLiga on January 21, 2018, when Real Madrid won 7-1 at the Bernabeu. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won all five, scoring 18 goals and conceding five. Deportivo's best showing in the series was a 3-2 defeat at the Bernabeu in December 2016.