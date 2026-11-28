How to watch Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Abanca-Riazor

Barcelona travel to Abanca-Riazor in La Coruna on Sunday to face Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga. The league leaders meet a newly promoted side sitting 12th.

Deportivo have found the going uneven in recent weeks. They lost 3-1 to Deportivo Alaves last time out in the league and have won two of their last five in all competitions.

The home side do have a familiar name leading the line. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a former Barcelona striker, has scored in each of Deportivo's first five LaLiga matchdays, and he is expected to start against his old club.

Barcelona arrive in strong form after a 4-1 Champions League win away to Sabah on Wednesday. Anthony Gordon scored twice in Baku and was named Champions League Player of the Week for his display.

Hansi Flick's side have also won their last five matches in all competitions, including a 3-2 league win over Villarreal. A Champions League home meeting with Manchester City follows on December 8.

Flick is without several players for the trip to Galicia, including the injured Lamine Yamal, and Fermin Lopez is suspended.

Here is everything you need to know about the TV channel, live stream options and kick-off details.

TV channel and live stream options for Deportivo vs Barcelona are listed below. Check the broadcaster details for your region before kick-off.

Team news & squads