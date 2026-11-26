How to watch Deportivo Cali vs Bucaramanga with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 3 27 Nov 2026 - 18:35

Deportivo Cali host Bucaramanga in a Primera A league fixture, with both sides sitting inside the top four of the Clausura Playoff Group B table.

The hosts arrive on the back of a 2-1 defeat to America de Cali on November 25. It ended a run of two draws, and Rafael Dudamel's team have won only one of their last five league games.

Before that loss, Cali had held Millonarios to a 0-0 draw and shared a 2-2 scoreline with Tolima. Those results show a side that is hard to beat but struggling to turn draws into wins.

Bucaramanga come into the game after a 4-1 loss to Millonarios on November 24. It was a heavy setback for Leonel Alvarez's team, who had been unbeaten in their previous four.

That run included a 2-2 draw with America de Cali, a 1-0 win over Fortaleza FC and a 0-4 away victory against CD Jaguares. Bucaramanga have shown they can score freely on the road.

The two sides drew 1-1 when they last met in the league at the end of August, so there is little to separate them. Here is what you need to know about how to follow the game.

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