International Coverage

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 10:15 Estadio Mendizorroza

Today's game between Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:15.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Quique Sanchez Flores is without Mikel Rodriguez, Facundo Garces, and Ville Koski through injury for the home side. If fit, his projected XI includes Antonio Sivera in goal, with Nahuel Tenaglia, Angel Perez, Jonny Otto, and Abderrahman Rebbach forming the defensive structure, supported by Nicolas Valentini, Carles Alena, Pablo Ibanez, and Antonio Blanco in midfield, with Lucas Boye and Antonio Martinez leading the attack.

Diego Simeone is dealing with absences of his own, with Alexander Soerloth, Pablo Barrios, and Alejandro Grimaldo all sidelined through injury. Atletico's projected XI features Jan Oblak between the posts, a back line of Marcos Llorente, David Hancko, Marc Pubill, and Robin Le Normand, with Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, and Alejandro Baena in midfield, and Ademola Lookman and Kang-In Lee in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Alaves have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five LaLiga matches, with their most recent result a goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao on September 19. Before that, they suffered back-to-back defeats to Valencia and Racing Santander, though earlier wins over Osasuna, 5-2, and Villarreal, 1-0, showed what this squad can produce. Across the five fixtures, Alaves scored nine goals and conceded five.

Atletico Madrid have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 LaLiga win over Real Madrid on September 20, and they also beat Osasuna 4-0 and won 3-0 away at Real Sociedad. The two defeats came against Athletic Bilbao, 3-0 in LaLiga, and Liverpool, 2-1 in the Champions League. Simeone's side scored 11 goals and conceded six across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on January 18, 2026, when Atletico Madrid hosted Alaves and won 1-0. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the Mendizorroza in August 2025, and played out a goalless draw there in May 2025. Across the last five recorded LaLiga meetings, Atletico hold the stronger record, winning three times, with Alaves claiming one victory and one match ending level.

Standings

In LaLiga, Atletico Madrid sit second and Alaves sixth, a gap in the table that reflects the difference in form and expectation between these two sides heading into this fixture.