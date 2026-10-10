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LaLiga
team-logoDeportivo Alaves
Estadio Mendizorroza
team-logoAtletico Madrid
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Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: Worldwide LaLiga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid
Deportivo Alaves
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 5

beIN Sports

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

DAZN Austria

DAZN Austria

Canada

TSN Premium

TSN

China

Migu

Migu Video

Democratic Republic of the Congo

New World Sport3

New World TV

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 5

beIN Sports

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Italy

DAZN Italia

DAZN Italy

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Kenya

GOtv

GOtv

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

Sky Mexico

Nigeria

SuperSport Laliga ROA

SuperSport

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa

DStv Now

DStv

South Korea

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Spain (via Andorra/France coverage area)

DAZN France

DAZN

Sudan

TOD

TOD

Turkey (International listing)

DAZN International

DAZN

United Kingdom

Premier Sports Player

Premier Sports

United States

ESPN+

ESPN+

Zambia

Azam Sports 4 HD

Azam TV

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 8
Estadio Mendizorroza

Today's game between Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:15.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

5-3-2
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
Formation
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-4-2
A. SiveraA. SiveraN. TenagliaN. TenagliaA. PerezA. PerezJ. OttoJ. OttoA. RebbachA. RebbachN. ValentiniN. ValentiniD. SuarezD. SuarezP. IbanezP. IbanezA. BlancoA. BlancoL. BoyeL. BoyeA. MartinezA. MartinezJ. OblakJ. OblakM. LlorenteM. LlorenteD. HanckoD. HanckoM. PubillM. PubillR. Le NormandR. Le NormandG. SimeoneG. SimeoneKokeKokeJ. CardosoJ. CardosoA. BaenaA. BaenaA. LookmanA. LookmanK. LeeK. Lee
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
5-3-2
Deportivo Alaves

Starting XI

Atletico Madrid

Manager

  • Q. Sanchez Flores
  • D. Simeone

Quique Sanchez Flores is without Mikel Rodriguez, Facundo Garces, and Ville Koski through injury for the home side. If fit, his projected XI includes Antonio Sivera in goal, with Nahuel Tenaglia, Angel Perez, Jonny Otto, and Abderrahman Rebbach forming the defensive structure, supported by Nicolas Valentini, Carles Alena, Pablo Ibanez, and Antonio Blanco in midfield, with Lucas Boye and Antonio Martinez leading the attack.

Diego Simeone is dealing with absences of his own, with Alexander Soerloth, Pablo Barrios, and Alejandro Grimaldo all sidelined through injury. Atletico's projected XI features Jan Oblak between the posts, a back line of Marcos Llorente, David Hancko, Marc Pubill, and Robin Le Normand, with Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, and Alejandro Baena in midfield, and Ademola Lookman and Kang-In Lee in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

ALA

ALA - Form

VIL
W1-0
OSA
W5-2
SAN
L2-1
VAL
L0-1
ATH
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ATM

ATM - Form

ATH
L3-0
LIV
L2-1
RSO
W0-3
OSA
W4-0
RMA
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Alaves have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five LaLiga matches, with their most recent result a goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao on September 19. Before that, they suffered back-to-back defeats to Valencia and Racing Santander, though earlier wins over Osasuna, 5-2, and Villarreal, 1-0, showed what this squad can produce. Across the five fixtures, Alaves scored nine goals and conceded five.

Atletico Madrid have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 LaLiga win over Real Madrid on September 20, and they also beat Osasuna 4-0 and won 3-0 away at Real Sociedad. The two defeats came against Athletic Bilbao, 3-0 in LaLiga, and Liverpool, 2-1 in the Champions League. Simeone's side scored 11 goals and conceded six across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Deportivo AlavesDrawAtletico Madrid
1
2
2
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
0
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
1
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
1
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
4Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on January 18, 2026, when Atletico Madrid hosted Alaves and won 1-0. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the Mendizorroza in August 2025, and played out a goalless draw there in May 2025. Across the last five recorded LaLiga meetings, Atletico hold the stronger record, winning three times, with Alaves claiming one victory and one match ending level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
EspanyolEspanyolESP
8224111108
D
L
L
W
D
12
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
15
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
20
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In LaLiga, Atletico Madrid sit second and Alaves sixth, a gap in the table that reflects the difference in form and expectation between these two sides heading into this fixture.

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